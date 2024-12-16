The Showdown: how to watch PGA Tour vs LIV Golf online, live stream, TV channels, broadcasters

The Showdown live stream sees Rory McIlroy team up with fellow PGA Tour ace Scottie Scheffler to take on LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a one-off match in Las Vegas. Below we have all the information on how to watch The Showdown from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

An evolution of The Match, which saw Tiger Woods take on Phil Mickelson in 2018, this latest offering features four of the most successful players of the last decade compete over 18 holes across three different formats.

Scheffler was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year after an incredible nine wins this season, while McIlroy claimed his sixth DP World Tour Order of Merit title. DeChambeau and Koepka have also had plenty of success since switching across to LIV Golf, with the American pair both claiming Major glory since switching to the Saudi Arabia-backed tour.

While it may be an exhibition match at Shadow Creek Golf Club, there are bragging rights on the line. It is also a rare chance to see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League unofficially come together, offering a glimpse of what the future of professional golf could look like.

Here’s how to watch The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf live streams online and from anywhere.

Watch The Showdown Quick Guide Key dates Date: Tues, Dec 17

Start time: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT Best live streams TNT, TBS and truTV (US) via Sling TV

TNT Sports (UK)

Use a VPN to watch any The Showdown stream

How to watch The Showdown live streams in the US: LIV vs PGA

The Showdown live stream is on TNT, TBS and truTV in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that features TNT, you can watch The Showdown live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that TNT, TBS and truTV channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

How to watch The Showdown live streams in the UK

The PGA vs LIV Showdown live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Is The Showdown streaming in Australia?

From what we can tell, there are no broadcast options for The Showdown in Australia.

The Showdown FAQ

What is the format for The Showdown? The Showdown's format will include three different styles of golf over 18 holes of match play. Holes 1-6: Fourballs

Each golfer plays their own ball and the teammate with the lower score on that hole provides his team's score. Holes 7-12: Foursomes

Each team plays one ball and teammates hit alternate shots until the ball is holed. One teammate will tee off on the odd-numbered holes; the other player on the even-numbered ones. Holes 13-18: Singles

A one-on-one match between a player from each side. The exact format of this section has yet to be announced.

What prizemoney is on offer at The Showdown? The event will pay out prize money in cryptocurrency through its sponsor Crypto.com. Reports suggest the total figure could be as much as $10 million, with each player also receiving an appearance fee.