Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online

The Tamworth vs Tottenham FA Cup match is a classic David vs Goliath tie, the kind we all love to see. Will there be a major upset? Below we have all the information on how to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream▼ After a rocky few weeks, Spurs put in an excellent performance on Wednesday to claim a first-leg lead in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Newly signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky managed to keep a clean sheet against Mo Salah and co. while 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall scored his first goal for the North London club and is starting to look at home in midfield. Boss Ange Postecoglou would surely like to make a number of changes, but will be limited by the number of injuries in his squad. This now includes Rodrigo Bentancur, who suffered a serious head injury midweek. The hosts lost their last National League match, in which they faced Solihull Moors, 0-2 and currently sit in 16th place in the table, having conceded 41 goals in their 24 league games so far. They lost to Everton on the only other occasions in which they have faced Premier League opposition in the FA Cup. Might we get one of the great FA Cup giant-killings? Here's where to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Tamworth vs Tottenham Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, January 12

Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT Best free streams ITVX (UK)

FREE Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream broadcasters

You can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for FREE on ITVX in the UK:

ITVX – UK

How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams in the US

Tamworth vs Tottenham is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Sunday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free on ITV. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Tamworth vs Tottenham start? Tamworth vs Tottenham Stanley kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Sunday, January 12. That's 11.30pm AEDT in Australia and 1.30am NZDT on Monday, January 13 for fans based in New Zealand.

Can I watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham via free-to-air ITV and ITVX. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Tamworth vs Tottenham broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams▼ The FA Cup 2024/25 broadcast rights are held by SuperSport across sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport hosts the 2024/25 FA Cup on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams▼ Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Canada. Latin America The broadcast rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup are held by Disney+ in Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams▼ The 2024/25 FA Cup will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Belgium DAZN will broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show 2024/25 FA Cup live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the 2024/25 FA Cup on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The 2024/25 FA Cup is shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Viaplay: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Cosmote for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage. Hungary TV2 and Spiler TV share the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Hungary. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will have 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Serbia.

Asia

Click to see more Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams▼ Hong Kong PCCW is the place for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony is the 2024/25 FA Cup broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the FA Cup and all Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT shows the 2024/25 FA Cup in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Saran: Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Mongolia Unitel will provide coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in Mongolia. Philippines beIN Sports is the home of the 2024/25 FA Cup in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in South Korea comes from Coupang. Thailand Make your way to beIN Sports for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.