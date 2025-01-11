Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online
An opportunity for a famous giant-killing
The Tamworth vs Tottenham FA Cup match is a classic David vs Goliath tie, the kind we all love to see. Will there be a major upset? Below we have all the information on how to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
After a rocky few weeks, Spurs put in an excellent performance on Wednesday to claim a first-leg lead in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Newly signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky managed to keep a clean sheet against Mo Salah and co. while 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall scored his first goal for the North London club and is starting to look at home in midfield. Boss Ange Postecoglou would surely like to make a number of changes, but will be limited by the number of injuries in his squad. This now includes Rodrigo Bentancur, who suffered a serious head injury midweek.
The hosts lost their last National League match, in which they faced Solihull Moors, 0-2 and currently sit in 16th place in the table, having conceded 41 goals in their 24 league games so far. They lost to Everton on the only other occasions in which they have faced Premier League opposition in the FA Cup.
Might we get one of the great FA Cup giant-killings? Here's where to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Tamworth vs Tottenham Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, January 12
- Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT
Best free streams
- ITVX (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream broadcasters
You can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for FREE on ITVX in the UK:
- ITVX – UK
Use a VPN to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Tamworth vs Tottenham stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams in the US
Tamworth vs Tottenham is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Sunday morning.
We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.
Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.
But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.
If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free on ITV. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, with a valid TV license.
The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outside the UK? If you want to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
When does Tamworth vs Tottenham start?
Tamworth vs Tottenham Stanley kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Sunday, January 12. That's 11.30pm AEDT in Australia and 1.30am NZDT on Monday, January 13 for fans based in New Zealand.
Can I watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free?
Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham via free-to-air ITV and ITVX.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
Can I watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).
Official Tamworth vs Tottenham broadcasters by region
Africa
The FA Cup 2024/25 broadcast rights are held by SuperSport across sub-Saharan Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport hosts the 2024/25 FA Cup on its satellite channels.
Americas
- Canada
Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Canada.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup are held by Disney+ in Latin America:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
The 2024/25 FA Cup will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Belgium
DAZN will broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Belgium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show 2024/25 FA Cup live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view the 2024/25 FA Cup on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The 2024/25 FA Cup is shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Viaplay:
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
- Greece
Viewers in Greece should head to Cosmote for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage.
- Hungary
TV2 and Spiler TV share the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Hungary.
- Portugal
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal.
- Serbia
Arena Sport will have 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Serbia.
Asia
- Hong Kong
PCCW is the place for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Sony is the 2024/25 FA Cup broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the FA Cup and all Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
- Japan
U-NEXT shows the 2024/25 FA Cup in Japan.
- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Saran:
Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
- Mongolia
Unitel will provide coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in Mongolia.
- Philippines
beIN Sports is the home of the 2024/25 FA Cup in the Philippines.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in South Korea comes from Coupang.
- Thailand
Make your way to beIN Sports for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Thailand.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport has the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month.
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
