Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online

An opportunity for a famous giant-killing

Pictured from behind, Lucas Bergvall is embraced by a Tottenham Hotspur teammate
(Image credit: Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
The Tamworth vs Tottenham FA Cup match is a classic David vs Goliath tie, the kind we all love to see. Will there be a major upset? Below we have all the information on how to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Tamworth vs Tottenham Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, January 12
  • Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT

Best free streams

FREE Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream broadcasters

You can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for FREE on ITVX in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Tamworth vs Tottenham stream

How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams in the US

Tamworth vs Tottenham is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Sunday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free on ITV. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Tamworth vs Tottenham start?

Tamworth vs Tottenham Stanley kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Sunday, January 12. That's 11.30pm AEDT in Australia and 1.30am NZDT on Monday, January 13 for fans based in New Zealand.

Can I watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free?

Can I watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Tamworth vs Tottenham broadcasters by region

