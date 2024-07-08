How to watch Spain vs France live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Spain have looked like the most complete side at Euro 2024 so far, breezing through Group B without conceding a goal, and dispatching Georgia in the round of 16 with relative ease. Hosts Germany gave Luis de la Fuente’s side more of a scare in the quarters, forcing the game to extra-time with a late Florian Wirtz equaliser, but Mikel Merino prevented a penalty shoot-out by heading the winner for Spain with just a minute left on the clock.

France, on the other hand, have so far failed to live up to their billing as one of the favourites. Didier Deschamps’ side are yet to score from open play (one penalty and two own goals) but the World Cup-winning coach knows there are no points awarded for style and that lifting trophies in knockout competitions is all about avoiding defeat. Les Bleus beat Portugal on penalties last time out, but their southerly neighbors will present their biggest test so far.

Here's where to watch Spain vs France live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Spain vs France Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Tuesday, July 9

Tuesday, July 9 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Spain vs France live stream broadcasters

You can watch Spain vs France for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Spain vs France free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Spain vs France for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Spain vs France stream

How to watch Spain vs France live stream in the US

The Spain vs France live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time (i.e. right after Euro 2024) if that's all you want it for.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Spain vs France broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Spain vs France for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Spain vs France start? The Spain vs France match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Tuesday, July 9. Here are the Spain vs France kick-off times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CDMX

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (July 10)

Singapore – 3am SGT (July 10)

Australia – 5am AEST (July 10)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (July 10)

Can I watch Spain vs France on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with Spain vs France on UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).