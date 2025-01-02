South Africa vs Pakistan Test 2nd Test 2025 live stream: How to watch cricket online from Newlands
SA vs PAK Test series comes to an end in thrilling fashion
The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test takes place at Newlands from January 3 - 7, 2024. These two evenly matched sides have played each other in all formats recently and this should be another enthralling encounter.
The hosts have called in a number of exciting young players for this two-match series and they are providing a look at the future of South African cricket. There is plenty of talent amongst the visitors too. Crucially, both sides are desperate to take a step towards to the World Test Championship Final. A win for either would be a big help as that gets ever closer.
As ever with these teams, we can look forward to some stylish and exciting Test cricket. Both boast big-hitting batters and speedy bowlers. With the white ball series firmly in the rearview mirror, this is all about the longest, and for many the greatest, form of the game.
Read on to find out where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan streams online from anywhere.
South Africa vs Pakistan Squads
South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram ShahzadMir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali
Watch RSA vs PAK 2nd Test Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Dates: Jan 3-7
- South Africa vs Pakistan start time: 3.30am ET / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT.
Best free stream
- Ary Zap (Pakistan)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Pakistan from anywhere
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch the match from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in the US
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2025 at Newlands is on Willow in the US.
Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in the UK
South Africa vs Pakistan is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month.
Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of Pakistan vs England live from Rawalpindi.
How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in Australia
Unfortunately for Aussies, these series does not seem to be being shown in Australia. If you are traveling to Australia, you can use NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your usual subscription service while Down Under.
How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in Rest of World
- Canada
Willow TV is showing the South Africa vs Pakistan test series live.
- India
Every game of the South Africa vs Pakistan series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app. It is also on the JioCinema App.
- Pakistan
Free-to-air A Sports has coverage of the Test series. It will also be live streamed FREE on Ary Zap. No password required.
Can I watch Pakistan vs England for free?
Yes! Ary Zap be live streaming South Africa's 2nd Test against Pakistan for free.
If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test at Newlands 2025?
The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test takes place 3.30am ET / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT on January 3-7 2025.
Can I watch South Africa vs Pakistan on my mobile?
Yes, most cricket broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
