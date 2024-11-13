Paraguay vs Argentina live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Paraguay vs Argentina broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring prior to the Paraguay vs Argentina live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere
(Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Today's Paraguay vs Argentina live stream features two teams who both have qualification for the 2026 World Cup in their sights. Below we have all the information on how to watch Paraguay vs Argentina from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Paraguay’s director of football has already stolen the headlines ahead of this game by banning fans from wearing Argentina and Messi shirts in the stadium. He did the same with Vinicius Jr jerseys last time out and La Albirroja won 1-0 so perhaps he’s onto something, but either way Paraguay are well-placed to secure automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup. Gustavo Alfaro’s side are unbeaten in the last four qualifiers, but even with a ban on blue-and-white shirts, the current holders will represent a significant challenge.

As you’d expect from the 2022 world champions, Argentina lead the way in CONMEBOL qualification, winning seven of their 10 fixtures so far. Lionel Scaloni’s men thrashed Bolivia 6-0 last time out, with that man Messi bagging a hat-trick, but their recent record against today’s opponents isn’t so convincing. Argentina have only lost one of their last 12 meetings, but three of the last five have ended in stalemates. Will the sea of Paraguay shirts inside the stadium increase the chances of another?

Here's where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Paraguay vs Argentina Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Thur, Nov. 14
  • Start time: 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT (Nov. 15)

Best free streams

FREE Paraguay vs Argentina live stream broadcasters

You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from Globo in Brazil, Chilevision in Chile and Caracol Play in Colombia.

Usually in Australia, Brazil, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Argentina for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile and Colombia can watch a Paraguay vs Argentina free live stream.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Paraguay vs Argentina free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Paraguay vs Argentina kick off?

The Paraguay vs Argentina game takes place at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Thursday, October 14. That's 11.30pm GMT in the UK and 10.30am AEDT on Friday, October 15 in Australia.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Argentina on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

