Paraguay vs Argentina live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Paraguay’s director of football has already stolen the headlines ahead of this game by banning fans from wearing Argentina and Messi shirts in the stadium. He did the same with Vinicius Jr jerseys last time out and La Albirroja won 1-0 so perhaps he’s onto something, but either way Paraguay are well-placed to secure automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup. Gustavo Alfaro’s side are unbeaten in the last four qualifiers, but even with a ban on blue-and-white shirts, the current holders will represent a significant challenge.

As you’d expect from the 2022 world champions, Argentina lead the way in CONMEBOL qualification, winning seven of their 10 fixtures so far. Lionel Scaloni’s men thrashed Bolivia 6-0 last time out, with that man Messi bagging a hat-trick, but their recent record against today’s opponents isn’t so convincing. Argentina have only lost one of their last 12 meetings, but three of the last five have ended in stalemates. Will the sea of Paraguay shirts inside the stadium increase the chances of another?

Start time: 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT (Nov. 15)

You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from Globo in Brazil, Chilevision in Chile and Caracol Play in Colombia.

Usually in Australia, Brazil, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Venezuela vs Brazil live stream from abroad.

Official Paraguay vs Argentina broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼ North Africa The Paraguay vs Argentina broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Paraguay vs Argentina live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Paraguay vs Argentina rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Argentina game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. In Chile, it is also possible to watch for free on Chilevision Argentina The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Argentina in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Argentina game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo. Colombia The Paraguay vs Argentina World Cup qualifier will be shown on Caracol Play TV in Colombia. Paraguay Paraguay vs Argentina will be shown on GEN in Paraguay. Venezuela You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina on ByM Sport, Simpletv and Inter in Venezuela. USA and Canada Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Paraguay vs Argentina World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼ In India you can watch a Paraguay vs Argentina live stream via FanCode. Indonesia Vidio have the rights to Paraguay vs Argentina in Indonesia. Malaysia Astro have the rights to Paraguay vs Argentina in Malaysia.

Middle East

Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Paraguay vs Argentina. You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Paraguay vs Argentina live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. France DAZN France have the broadcast rights to Paraguay vs Argentina. Norway Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 1 in Poland. Portugal Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast on TV Sports 2 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Paraguay vs Argentina in Spain. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Paraguay vs Argentina on Megogo Football 4.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Argentina for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile and Colombia can watch a Paraguay vs Argentina free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Paraguay vs Argentina free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Paraguay vs Argentina kick off? The Paraguay vs Argentina game takes place at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Thursday, October 14. That's 11.30pm GMT in the UK and 10.30am AEDT on Friday, October 15 in Australia.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).