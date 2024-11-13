Paraguay vs Argentina live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere
Paraguay vs Argentina broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Today's Paraguay vs Argentina live stream features two teams who both have qualification for the 2026 World Cup in their sights. Below we have all the information on how to watch Paraguay vs Argentina from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
Paraguay’s director of football has already stolen the headlines ahead of this game by banning fans from wearing Argentina and Messi shirts in the stadium. He did the same with Vinicius Jr jerseys last time out and La Albirroja won 1-0 so perhaps he’s onto something, but either way Paraguay are well-placed to secure automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup. Gustavo Alfaro’s side are unbeaten in the last four qualifiers, but even with a ban on blue-and-white shirts, the current holders will represent a significant challenge.
As you’d expect from the 2022 world champions, Argentina lead the way in CONMEBOL qualification, winning seven of their 10 fixtures so far. Lionel Scaloni’s men thrashed Bolivia 6-0 last time out, with that man Messi bagging a hat-trick, but their recent record against today’s opponents isn’t so convincing. Argentina have only lost one of their last 12 meetings, but three of the last five have ended in stalemates. Will the sea of Paraguay shirts inside the stadium increase the chances of another?
Here's where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.
Watch Paraguay vs Argentina Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Thur, Nov. 14
- Start time: 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT (Nov. 15)
Best free streams
- SBS On Demand (AUS)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Paraguay vs Argentina live stream broadcasters
You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from Globo in Brazil, Chilevision in Chile and Caracol Play in Colombia.
Usually in Australia, Brazil, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
- SBS On Demand – Australia
- Globo –Brazil
- Chilevision – Chile
- Caracol Play – Colombia
Use a VPN to watch a Paraguay vs Argentina live stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Venezuela vs Brazil live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
Official Paraguay vs Argentina broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼
- North Africa
The Paraguay vs Argentina broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Paraguay vs Argentina live streams with a Shahid subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
- Sub-Saharan Africa
New World is the other main Paraguay vs Argentina rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.
Americas
Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼
- Bolivia, Chile, Peru
The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Argentina game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+.
In Chile, it is also possible to watch for free on Chilevision
- Argentina
The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Argentina in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play.
- Brazil
The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Argentina game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo.
- Colombia
The Paraguay vs Argentina World Cup qualifier will be shown on Caracol Play TV in Colombia.
- Paraguay
Paraguay vs Argentina will be shown on GEN in Paraguay.
- Venezuela
You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina on ByM Sport, Simpletv and Inter in Venezuela.
- USA and Canada
Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.
Oceania
Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼
- Australia
SBS On Demand will show the Paraguay vs Argentina World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.
Asia
Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼
In India you can watch a Paraguay vs Argentina live stream via FanCode.
- Indonesia
Vidio have the rights to Paraguay vs Argentina in Indonesia.
- Malaysia
Astro have the rights to Paraguay vs Argentina in Malaysia.
Middle East
Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼
Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Paraguay vs Argentina.
You can watch Paraguay vs Argentina live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Europe
Click to see more Paraguay vs Argentina live streams▼
- Balkans
Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Paraguay vs Argentina live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.
- France
DAZN France have the broadcast rights to Paraguay vs Argentina.
- Norway
Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast in Norway on VG+.
- Poland
Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 1 in Poland.
- Portugal
Paraguay vs Argentina will be broadcast on TV Sports 2 in Portugal.
- Spain
Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Paraguay vs Argentina in Spain.
- Ukraine
In Ukraine, you can watch Paraguay vs Argentina on Megogo Football 4.
Can I watch Paraguay vs Argentina for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile and Colombia can watch a Paraguay vs Argentina free live stream.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Paraguay vs Argentina free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When does Paraguay vs Argentina kick off?
The Paraguay vs Argentina game takes place at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Thursday, October 14. That's 11.30pm GMT in the UK and 10.30am AEDT on Friday, October 15 in Australia.
Can I watch Paraguay vs Argentina on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Tom Wiggins is a Freelance Content Manager. He has been writing for various magazines and websites for the past years including MSN South Africa, MSN UK, MSN, MSN Canada, TechRadar, Yahoo Sport UK, Red Bull, JAMA Oncology, TrustedReviews, FourFourTwo, ShortList, Wareable, Stuff India, Stuff (UK), FACT Magazine, Louder, Metro.News, PC & Tech Authority, The Set Pieces, Decrypt Media, FourFourTwo Australia, In Bed With Maradona, The Ambient, Inside Sport, The Baltimore Post, My Office News.