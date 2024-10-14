How to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2024: live stream from Multan, team news

The Pakistan vs England live stream between October 15 – 19, 2024 is the second match in a tantalising three-part Test series that has already made history. It continues at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Joe Root and Harry Brook put on a breathtaking show with the bat in the first test, scoring a staggering combined 579 runs. This set up England to be the first side ever to concede over 500 runs in a first innings and then go on to win the match by an innings. It all piles pressure on Pakistan, who have not won a Test series since the Summer of 2023. Can new boss Jason Gillespie finally turn things around against his old rivals?

The pitch was almost exclusively batter-friendly during the first match, with batters on both sides landing high scores in their first innings. The England attack did though get something out of it the second time they bowled. Either way, neutrals will be hoping for something a bit more lively this time around. Read on to find out where to watch Pakistan vs England streams online from anywhere.

Watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Oct 15-19

Pakistan vs England start time: 1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT. Best free stream Tamasha (Pakistan)

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the US

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test at Multan 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the UK

Pakistan vs England is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month.

Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of Pakistan vs England from Multan.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Pakistan vs England live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Try streaming service Kayo Sports – from $25/month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the Pakistan vs England test series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 Pakistan vs England series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Pakistan

Free-to-air PTV Sports shares the Test series coverage with A-Sports and Ten Sports. However, it looks like the 2nd Test will be live streamed on Tamasha.

What are the Pakistan vs England 2nd test teams? Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan. Zahid Mahmood England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

What is the Pakistan v England team news? Ben Stokes is fit and returns to captain England at the expense of Chris Woakes. Seamer Gus Atkinson gets a rest and is replaced by Matt Potts. Noman Ali replaces Abrar Ahmed for the hosts.