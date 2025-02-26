Pakistan vs Bangladesh live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)

Stream Pakistan vs Bangladesh free on Tamasha (Pakistan restricted)

With both teams winless after two games apiece, Pakistan vs Bangladesh boils down to one thing only: pride. The Shaheens aren't just the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosts – they entered the tournament ranked No.3, but are now in danger of ducking out without so much as a whimper.

They have, at least, posted higher totals than Bangladesh have managed so far. The Tigers' batting has been beset by poor decisions that have really let down their bowlers, particularly Rishad Hossain, one of the tournament's top wicket-takers.

The weather in Rawalpindi, however, has been dreadful all week, and the rain hasn't let up since the Australia vs South Africa washout on Tuesday. Fingers crossed we get to see some action.

The game takes place on Thursday, February 27 at 9am GMT / 2pm PKT / 4am ET.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh live stream from anywhere and for free.

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streams for free

Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Not in Pakistan right now? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streams from anywhere

Although Pakistan vs Bangladesh is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free ICC Champions Trophy streams.

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streams online in the US

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on their website.

Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streams in the UK

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, along with every game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.

You can also stream on the go with Sky Go.

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streams in Australia

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streams in India

Thursday's Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy game will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

PAK vs BAN full squads

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final 1 - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)