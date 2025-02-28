Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream 2025: How to watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

Stream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) and L'Equipe (France)

Men's race coverage starts at 12pm GMT / 7am ET

The early season warm-up is over and now the real races begin. It's time for the Belgian Classics which start as always with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for both men's and women's pelotons. The first of the two events that make up the 'Opening Weekend' double header, Omloop is where the peloton gets its first taste of the cobbles and likely grim weather that make racing in this part of the world so hard.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, March 1

Race start time: 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET (men's), 12.35pm GMT / 7.35am ET (women's)

Coverage starts: 12pm GMT / 7am ET

Approx. finish time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET (men's), 4pm GMT / 11am ET (women's) Best streams Sporza / RTBF (Belgium), L'Equipe (France) — FREE

FloBikes (US and CAN)

Discovery+ (UK)

With the early-season races in Spain and the Middle East done and dusted, it's time for the Classics – what we call the tough, one-day races in Northern Europe, often featuring cobbles or punchy climbs or both. The traditional opener is always Omloop Het Nieuwsblad starting in Ghent and finishing 197km later (for the men) in Ninove. The women's race has the same start and finish but is 138km long.

On the way the route will take in some of the finest windswept roads Belgian has to offer together with legendary climbs such as the Muur van Geraardsbergen, the Bosberg and the Molenberg. Add in three passes over the flat cobbles of the Haaghoek and you have all the constituent parts to create chaos and drama and to test the legs of the riders like no other races can.

Leading the list of challengers for the win in the men's race is Tom Pidcock from Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, who, free from the shackles of Ineos Grenadiers, has already taken three wins this season. Favourite certainly in the eyes of all the Belgians though is Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) who after a disaster of a season last year will be desperate for a big early win.

In the women's race, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) will be hoping to continue her strong start to her new team, but former teammate Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) could be a threat as she looks to bolster her Classics credentials.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium and France will get to watch a FREE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium or L'Equipe in France.

If you're a resident of Belgium or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Watch a 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream from abroad

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use a VPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live streams in Australia

At the time of writing no Australian broadcasters appear to have picked up the rights to live stream the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Australia.

If you're a fan visiting Australia, you don't have to miss the action, because you can use a VPN to unlock your usual stream from wherever you are.