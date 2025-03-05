New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy semi-final online (available for free)

Stream New Zealand vs South Africa free on Tamasha (Pakistan restricted)

Unblock Tamasha with NordVPN (save 72% today)

Starts at 9am GMT on Wednesday, March 5

The second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand vs South Africa is poised to be an all-action affair at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the fourth venue the Black Caps have played at in four games.

It's not exactly been plain-sailing for the Proteas either. They were forced to fly to Dubai immediately after their hammering of England, only to come straight back to Pakistan. Here's hoping the logistics haven't dulled the players' instincts, because Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have provided some of the tournament's outstanding moments in the field.

With their formidably varied bowling attack of Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Ngidi and Jansen, South Africa held their opponents to two of the three lowest totals of the group stage, while Heinrich Klaasen has now produced five consecutive ODI half-centuries.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa live stream from anywhere, for free.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams for free

New Zealand vs South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Not in Pakistan right now? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams from anywhere

Although New Zealand vs South Africa is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free ICC Champions Trophy streams.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the cricket like a pro... and you can save 72% right now.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams online in the US

You can watch New Zealand vs South Africa live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on Sling's website.

If you have access to Willow, but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch New Zealand vs South Africa as normal.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams in the UK

New Zealand vs South Africa, along with the rest of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.

You can also stream on the go with Sky Go.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams in Australia

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)

Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download NordVPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams in India

Wednesday's New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy game will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

NZ vs SA full squads

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final 1 - India vs Australia (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 - New Zealand vs South Africa (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)