How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2023: live stream for free from anywhere

Watch a Mountain Bike World Championships live stream

You can watch the 2023 Mountain Bike World Championships for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and SBS On Demand in Australia. Sporza in Belgium, France TV Sport in France, Rai Play in Italy, and Teledeporte in Spain are also offering free live coverage of the event. Full details on how to watch the Mountain Bike World Championships just below. And don't forget: you can use a VPN watch a FREE Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from anywhere.

Mountain Bike World Championships 2023: preview

The cycling discipline that most people are least likely to contemplate participating in and most likely to watch (even if it's largely through their fingers), mountain biking is genuinely stomach-churning, with the most committed riders in the downhill competition expected to soar down the slopes of Fort William's Nevis Range mountain resort at up to 80km/h.

That's all while navigating loose rocks, road gaps and jumps, as well as gradients as extreme as 20% in certain sections. That British teenager Jordan Williams and British veteran Rachel Atherton are two of the favourites makes things all the more thrilling.

The undulating trails at Glentress Forest, meanwhile, will play host to the 100km Cross-Country Marathon and the shorter and faster Cross-Country, which also includes short track, team relay and electric mountain bike races.

The peaks and troughs don't just present mental and physical challenges for the riders, but push the bikes themselves to the limit too, with mechanical failures and punctures likely to throw a few spanners into the works and completely alter the complexion of races.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. Full schedule and details of how to watch this UCI Cycling World Championships event below.

How to watch a FREE Mountain Bike World Championships live stream

One of the best things about the UCI Cycling World Championships is that they're completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – BBC iPlayer

Australia – SBS

Belgium – Sporza

France – France TV Sport

Italy – Rai Sport

Spain – RTVE

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Mountain Bike World Championships live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Mountain Bike World Championships live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships for FREE in the UK

In the UK, the majority of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and the BBC Red Button, and that of course includes coverage of the Mountain Bike World Championships. That means you can watch a Mountain Bike World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Hardcore cycling fans who don't mind spending a bit of money for comprehensive coverage may want to turn to Discovery+ or GCN+ instead. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

Live stream Mountain Bike World Championships for FREE in Australia

Every event of the Mountain Bike World Championships is being live streamed for free in Australia via SBS on Demand. It's the streaming offshoot of SBS Viceland, which is televising select UCI Cycling World Championships events. Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships: live stream in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Mountain Bike World Championships live on FloBikes. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch coverage of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to live stream Mountain Bike World Championships in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch the Mountain Bike World Championships in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

2023 Mountain Bike World Championships schedule

(All times BST)

MOUNTAIN BIKE DOWNHILL

Thursday, August 3

4.30pm - Women Junior - Qualification

5pm - Men Junior - Qualification

Friday, August 4

12pm - Women Elite - Qualification

12pm - Men Elite - Qualification

2pm - Women Junior - Final

3pm - Men Junior - Final

Saturday, August 5

12.30pm - Women Elite - Final

2pm - Men Elite - Final

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY MARATHON

Sunday, August 6

9am - Men Elite

9.30am - Women Elite

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY

Tuesday, August 8

10:15am - Women Elite Cross-Country Short Track - Qualification - Heat 1 & 2

11:30 - Men Elite Cross-Country Short Track - Qualification - Heat 1 & 2

Wednesday, August 9

12:30pm - Mixed Team Relay

3pm - Women Elite E-MTB Cross-Country

4.30pm - Men Elite E-MTB Cross-Country

Thursday, August 10

12pm - Women Junior Cross-Country Olympic

2pm - Men Junior Cross-Country Olympic

5.45pm - Men Elite Cross-Country Short Track - Final

6.30pm - Women Elite Cross-Country Short Track - Final

Friday, August 11

11.30am - Men Under 23 Cross-Country Olympic

3.30pm - Women Under 23 Cross-Country Olympic

Saturday, August 12

11.30am - Women Elite Cross-Country Olympic

3.30pm - Men Elite Cross-Country Olympic