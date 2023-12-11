Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Champions League game online for free

Watch a Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live stream

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich, along with every UEFA Champions League 2023/24 game, is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount Plus in the US (7-day free trial), DAZN in Canada, Sony LIV in India, Stan Sport in Australia, and beIN Sport in New Zealand. Man Utd vs Bayern Munich is also free on RTÉ Player (Ireland). Full information on how to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live streams, wherever you are, just below.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich preview

Man Utd must beat Group A winners Bayern Munich on Tuesday in order to stand any chance of progressing from the Champions League group stage. And even that might not be enough. Any result other than a Utd victory would see the Red Devils finish bottom of the group and wave goodbye to European football for the rest of the season.

A humiliating 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth has left Erik ten Hag’s men in a tailspin that they need to recover from quickly. Fortunately for them though, Bayern were also on the wrong end of a hammering at the weekend, a 5-1 shocker at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Utd no longer control their own fate, but their task is simple. They have to win. Three points at Old Trafford on Tuesday, plus a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray, would see the Red Devils qualify for the knockout rounds.

If Man Utd were to beat Munich, and either Copenhagen or Galatasaray were to win their final game, however, ten Hag’s men would finish third and get funneled into the Europa League.

In a campaign that’s seen Utd lose two games from winning positions and squander a two-goal lead to draw another, while scoring 12 and conceding 14, there’s no telling what could happen at Old Trafford. It certainly won’t be dull.

Read on as we explain how you can get a Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live stream wherever you are, and watch the Champions League online.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Man Utd vs Bayern Munich absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

You'll run into issues if you're abroad when Man Utd vs Bayern Munich is on, as rights restrictions mean you can't use RTÉ Player outside Ireland. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you'll be away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live streams round the world

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich, plus every single Champions League game, on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the UCL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Some Champions League games are also being shown on CBS Sports Network and Golazo Network, which is available on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Man Utd vs Bayern Munich in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the Champions League game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Man Utd vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

TNT Sports has the exclusive rights to show Man Utd vs Bayern Munich, along with every single match of the tournament. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday night. You can watch TNT Sports by adding it to BT TV, Sky TV, Virgin Media or EE TV package. Alternatively, a more flexible option is to get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium, which includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. It also features Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the game like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream Man Utd vs Bayern Munich.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich: live stream soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing Man Utd vs Bayern Munich and every single Champions League game this season. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. It's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. Man Utd vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 7am AEDT first thing on Wednesday morning. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Bayern Munich live stream in New Zealand

beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Champions League football in New Zealand. Man Utd vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 9am NZDT on Wednesday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a FREE one-week trial. As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of Man Utd vs Bayern Munich from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

