Liverpool vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

A late Christmas present for league leaders Liverpool

Mo Salah of Liverpool FC runs with the ball during a Premier League match
(Image credit: Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Liverpool vs Leicester live stream will have given the Foxes nightmares over Christmas, with Anfield anticipating a stuffing from Arne Slot's Premier League-leading Reds. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Leicester from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool vs Leicester Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Thursday, December 26
  • Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Leicester live stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Leicester live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game here the day after (Friday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Liverpool vs Leicester live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $50.99 a month (with 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that you're eligible here.

Another option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Leicester live stream is on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

Every game of the Boxing Day round of Premier League fixtures is being shown live and exclusively on Prime Video in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime (30-day FREE trial available) subscriber. A year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time.

When does Liverpool vs Leicester start?

Southampton vs West Ham kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Thursday, December 26.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Leicester on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Liverpool vs Leicester broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

