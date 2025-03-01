Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream 2025: How to watch cycling online from anywhere
The second half of the Belgian Opening Weekend, the 77th Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne takes place on Sunday. This race offers up a slightly less arduous route than its counterpart, Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but with plenty of cobbles before the long flat run to the famous finish in Kuurne, it still favors the Classics specialists.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Race start time: 11.20am GMT / 6.20am ET
- Coverage starts: 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET
- Approx. finish time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET
Best streams
- Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) — FREE
- Max (US)
- FloBikes (CAN)
- Discovery+ (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
The 77th edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne closes Opening Weekend before the riders head back to Italy and France before returning to Belgium for the bulk of the Spring Classics later in the month.
Starting in Kortrijk the 196.4-kilometre race wastes no time in hitting the famous cobbled climbs as it arrives at the dreaded Tiegemberg after just 17 kilometres. Other key climbs on the route are the Volkegemberg, the Kruisberg, the Côte de Trieu and the Kluisberg. The hellingen end with 60 kilometres left and from then on it's flat as a pancake to the line in Kuurne.
Favourite to take this year's race will be defending champion Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) or if he falters, his American team mate Matteo Jorgenson could step up. Although the race typically favours an all rounder, it's one of the more sprint-friendly Classics so many of the world's best sprinters are in attendence this year, including Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).
Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from anywhere.
How to watch a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 live stream online
Cycling fans in Belgium can watch a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 live stream on Sporza and RTBF
If you're a resident of Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage, as explained in more detail below.
Watch a 2025 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from abroad
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in the US
In the US, you can watch via Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Max. Max plans start at $9.99/month, and you'll need to get the B/R Sports Add-On to watch cycling, which is another $9.99 – so you're looking at a starting cost of $19.98 a month, though you can make savings by committing to a year.
You can also sign up to Max via Amazon Prime.
If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in the UK
With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K., the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in Australia
In Australia, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.
A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.
Aussie abroad? If you're traveling abroad but still want to access your free YouTube stream, a VPN like NordVPN can help you to watch as you would at home.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.
