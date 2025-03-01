Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream 2025: How to watch cycling online from anywhere

Stream Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium)

Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)

Coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET

The second half of the Belgian Opening Weekend, the 77th Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne takes place on Sunday. This race offers up a slightly less arduous route than its counterpart, Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but with plenty of cobbles before the long flat run to the famous finish in Kuurne, it still favors the Classics specialists.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

The 77th edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne closes Opening Weekend before the riders head back to Italy and France before returning to Belgium for the bulk of the Spring Classics later in the month.

Starting in Kortrijk the 196.4-kilometre race wastes no time in hitting the famous cobbled climbs as it arrives at the dreaded Tiegemberg after just 17 kilometres. Other key climbs on the route are the Volkegemberg, the Kruisberg, the Côte de Trieu and the Kluisberg. The hellingen end with 60 kilometres left and from then on it's flat as a pancake to the line in Kuurne.

Favourite to take this year's race will be defending champion Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) or if he falters, his American team mate Matteo Jorgenson could step up. Although the race typically favours an all rounder, it's one of the more sprint-friendly Classics so many of the world's best sprinters are in attendence this year, including Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium can watch a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 live stream on Sporza and RTBF

If you're a resident of Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage, as explained in more detail below.

Watch a 2025 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from abroad

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try risk-free There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in the US

(Image credit: Other)

In the US, you can watch via Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Max. Max plans start at $9.99/month, and you'll need to get the B/R Sports Add-On to watch cycling, which is another $9.99 – so you're looking at a starting cost of $19.98 a month, though you can make savings by committing to a year.

You can also sign up to Max via Amazon Prime.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K., the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in Australia

In Australia, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

Aussie abroad? If you're traveling abroad but still want to access your free YouTube stream, a VPN like NordVPN can help you to watch as you would at home.