Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live stream

The Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live stream from AFCON 2023 will be free on SABC Plus in South Africa. You'll need beIN Sports in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Sky Sports will show the game in the UK. Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock streams from anywhere. Full details on how to watch just below.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: preview

After an impressive win in their opening game against Guinea-Bissau, thanks to goals from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso, the Ivory Coast now have the chance to secure a statement victory that would virtually ensure their place in the knockout stages. The odds certainly appear in their favor as host nations have only lost one of their last 38 group stages games at the AFCON.

While the Elephants will be full of confidence, Nigeria may well be feeling the pressure after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their Group A opener. The Super Eagles know they will have to deliver a much-improved display in this crucial fixture and will be hoping that star striker Victor Osimhen can provide a serious goal threat. The forward had been struggling for Napoli in recent weeks but equalised against Equatorial Guinea and has an impressive record for his nation, scoring 21 goals in just 27 games.

Can Osmihen fire his side to victory? Or will the Ivory Coast take a huge step towards progressing from the group stage? These questions will be answered on Thursday so read on as we explain how to get a Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live stream and watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 wherever you are.

FREE Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live streams

Where to find FREE Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live streams

South Africa's public broadcaster struck a very late deal to show all 52 AFCON games in 2024 for FREE, including Ivory Coast vs Nigeria.

That means you can watch AFCON games for FREE on the SABC Plus website and app.

The UK's BBC iPlayer (free to watch with a TV licence) will also stream 10 games from AFCON 2023, including both semi-finals and the final, but unfortunately Ivory Coast vs Nigeria isn't one of them.

If you're from South Africa but are overseas when AFCON 2023 is on, it's possible to use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Find more details below.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Ivory Coast vs Nigeria is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Ivory Coast vs Nigeria from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's genuinely helpful 24/7 support available if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria soccer

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use Express's South Africa server to watch SABC Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live streams

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has now been named as the broadcaster for all 52 games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the UK. They will be shown across its Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix channels. That includes Ivory Coast vs Nigeria. The BBC is showing 10 matches from the tournament for free, but unfortunately this isn't one of them. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£11.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria without cable in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023, including Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: live stream soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in Canada. That means you can watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria. beIN is available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream Ivory Coast vs Nigeria in Australia

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is listed among beIN Sports' list of upcoming competitions, so you can enjoy Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Down Under. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.