India vs Australia live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy semi-final online from anywhere

The foremost rivalry in world cricket, India vs Australia is a semi-final worthy of the grand stage itself, a tie that could pit Travis Head against Varun Chakravarthy in a blockbuster matchup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Head has been the scourge of India in recent years, though the spectacular emergence of Chakravarthy has presented the Men in Blue with a secret weapon to go with their temporary 'home advantage' in Dubai.

In just his second ever ODI, the 33-year-old leg spinner took 5 for 42 against New Zealand, and this semi-final is new ground – both literally and figuratively – for Australia. Two of their three group stage games were either abandoned or cut short, and Matthew Short's injury means they have to alter their top order.

India vs Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Although India vs Australia is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs Australia live streams online in the US

You can watch India vs Australia live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan.

Watch India vs Australia live streams in the UK

India vs Australia, along with every remaining game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.

You can also stream the cricket on the go with Sky Go.

How to watch India vs Australia live streams in Australia

The India vs Australia match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)

How to watch India vs Australia live streams in India

Tuesday's India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy game will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

IND vs AUS full squads

India

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

Australia

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final 1 - India vs Australia (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 - New Zealand vs South Africa (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)