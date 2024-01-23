Gauff vs Kostyuk live stream — watch Australian Open 2024 quarter-final from anywhere

Watch a Gauff vs Kostyuk live stream

The Gauff vs Kostyuk live stream will be shown for free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock your usual service.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Tuesday, January 23 Time: Not before 2am GMT / 9pm ET (Mon) / 6pm PT (Mon) / 1pm AEDT FREE live streams: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

Gauff vs Kostyuk preview

The prodigy tag weighs heavier on some shoulders than others, and it's easy to forget that before Coco Gauff, there was Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian had the world at her feet when she stormed to the third round here as a 15-year-old in 2018, but the pressure of expectation hit hard and before long, Gauff's meteoric rise had made her yesterday's news.

Under the radar, however, the 21-year-old has crept up the rankings, and having lost her previous 14 encounters with top-10 opponents, she's now won three of her last four meetings with the game's top talents. Gauff should consider herself warned.

The 19-year-old sailed through the first four rounds, winning every match in straight sets and spending less than five hours on court. However, she's enjoyed as favourable a draw as she could possibly have wished for, with world No.40 Alycia Parks the highest ranked of her opponents so far.

By contrast, world No.37 Kostyuk is battle-hardened, having come through a trio of three-setters before dismantling Maria Timofeeva in barely an hour, and she may feel like she has a point to prove against Gauff. They went the distance in their only previous encounter, with the American eventually coming out on top, and there ae high hopes that this clash will be just as closely contested.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Gauff vs Kostyuk live stream and watch Australian Open 2024 from wherever you are.

How to live stream Gauff vs Kostyuk for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can catch Gauff vs Kostyuk and watch the entire Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Gauff vs Kostyuk live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Kostyuk on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Gauff vs Kostyuk: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which will show every AO stream. Gauff vs Kostyuk is scheduled to start no earlier than 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Monday evening.

How to watch Gauff vs Kostyuk: live stream Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune watch Gauff vs Kostyuk, which will start no earlier than 2am GMT in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Kostyuk free on 9Now from abroad.

How to live stream Gauff vs Kostyuk and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Gauff vs Kostyuk on TSN. Play is scheduled for no earlier than 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Monday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Gauff vs Kostyuk live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the match due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred Gauff vs Kostyuk coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Gauff vs Kostyuk: live stream Australian Open tennis in New Zealand