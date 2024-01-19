How to watch Dodin vs Burel: live stream Australian Open 2024 third round match FREE from anywhere

Océane Dodin has never reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament before now.

You can watch a Dodin vs Burel live stream for free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it's available on Discovery Plus. Viewers in Canada and New Zealand can watch the match on TSN and Sky Sport, respectively.

Océane Dodin vs Clara Burel preview

France's Clara Burel produced the biggest win of her career in the second round of the Australian Open when she secured a shock 6-4, 6-2 victory over America’s Jessica Pegula. The world number 51 needed just 70 minutes to dispatch the fifth seed and reach the third round in Melbourne for the very first time.

The 22-year-old has never made it past the third round at any of the four Slams since turning professional, but excelled on hard courts during her junior career, reaching the Australian Open and US Open final in 2018. She certainly looked at home in front of a huge crowd at the Margaret Court Arena as she dispatched Pegula, and will now be viewed as the favorite to progress when she faces Océane Dodin.

Despite being the more experienced player, Dodin had never reached the third round at a Grand Slam until this run in Melbourne. She caused an upset in her first match as she beat 29th seed Zhu Lin before defeating Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-4 to set up this all-French encounter.

The 27-year-old has never faced her compatriot before and struggled for consistency for a number of years. However, she did win two ITF Circuit tournaments at the end of 2023 to move back inside the world’s top 100 and certainly possesses plenty of power in her backhand. But no matter what happens in this match, France are guaranteed to have an unseeded player in the round of 16.

How to live stream Dodin vs Burel for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Dodin vs Burel and the rest of the Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Dodin vs Burel live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australian Open on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

Dodin vs Burel is scheduled to get underway at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Friday, January 19.

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is available on ESPN and ESPN Plus which will stream every match of the tournament.

The Australian Open is available on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK.

Dodin vs Burel starts at 1.30am GMT.

In Canada, you can watch Dodin vs Burel on TSN.

Play is set to get underway at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on January 19.

In New Zealand, the match is available on Sky Sport.