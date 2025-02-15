Catterall vs Barboza Jr live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard

The Catterall vs Barboza Jr live stream promises to be a thrilling contest between two fighters chasing a shot at the WBO super-lightweight title. Below we have all the info on how to watch Catterall vs Barboza Jr from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Jack Catterall will look to build on an impressive 2024 that saw the English fighter enact revenge on Josh Taylor before twice knocking down Regis Prograis as he cruised to a unanimous decision against the former world champion. Those victories have thrust the 31-year-old back into the title mix, with his promoter Eddie Hearn confirming that victory over Arnold Barboza Jr would see him secure a shot at WBO champion Teofimo Lopez.

While ‘El Gato’ will be hoping to impress in front of a home crowd in Manchester, Barboza Jr is a dangerous opponent with an unblemished record. The American has won all 31 of his professional bouts, most recently securing a unanimous decision against compatriot and former world champion José Ramírez. The 33-year-old is a technically gifted fighter but has struggled to finish off opponents, with just 11 of his wins coming by stoppage.

Read on below for how to watch Catterall vs Barboza Jr live streams online and from anywhere, as well as details about the start time and the undercard.

Watch Catterall vs Barboza Jr Quick Guide Date and Times Date: Saturday, February 15

Start time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

Main event: 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET (appox) Best streams DAZN (Global)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch Catterall vs Barboza Jr from abroad

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Catterall vs Barboza Jr live streams in the UK

The Catterall vs Barboza Jr live stream and undercard are being shown exclusively on DAZN, with subscribers able to access a live stream on the website and app.

There are three different options if you want to watch the fight card on DAZN. The annual saver costs £119.99 annually, the monthly saver (12-month deal) is £14.99 per month and a monthly flexible pass (cancel any time) is £24.99 per month

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Catterall vs Barboza Jr live streams around the world

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr and the whole fight card will be available to live stream on DAZN in more than 200 countries across the globe.

DAZN is available in numerous countries across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. However, there may be exceptions and restrictions in certain regions, so click here to see if the fight is available in your region.

Abroad and struggling to connect? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

Catterall vs Barboza Jr tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Jack Catterall Arnold Barboza Jr Nationality English American Age 31 33 Height 5' 7" 5' 9" Reach 67" 72" Fights 31 31 Record 30-1 (13 KOs) 31-0 (11 KOs)

When does Catterall vs Barboza Jr start? The card begins on Saturday, February 15 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT (Sun). The Catterall vs Barboza Jr ringwalks are expected at approximately 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT (Sun).

What is the full card for Catterall vs Barboza Jr? Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr; for the WBO interim super lightweight title Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr; for the British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr; for the WBA Inter-Continental welterweight title Zelfa Barrett vs Jazza Dickens; Super featherweight Joe McGrail vs Ashley Lane; Featherweight