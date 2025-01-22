Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams as the Gunners seek another three points in the Champions League to cement a last 16 spot. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

One of six teams tied on 13 points in joint third place in the table, Arsenal have won four of their six outings in the competition thus far and eased to a 3-0 home win against Monaco last time out before the Christmas break. Mikel Arteta will be even more determined to record the win that would go a long way to securing a spot in the last 16 after his Gunners side let a two-goal lead slip at the weekend against Aston Villa and lose ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool. William Saliba joined a lengthening injury list, that also includes Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, last week.

Dinamo Zagreb are already on their third head coach of the season but the incumbent could hardly have a bigger standing in world football. A World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner as a player, Fabio Cannavaro demands respect and will take charge of his first Champions League match as a manager on Wednesday, after serving Juventus and Real Madrid with distinction on the pitch. He must do without experienced striker Bruno Petkovic, who looks likely to miss out with a groin problem, meaning much relies on Sandro Kulenovic to get a result that would keep the Croatians in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Quick Guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, January 22

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT Best streams Paramount Plus (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb stream

How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb.

Asia

Click to see more Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb.

Oceania

Click to see more Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Madrid? The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream kicks off on Wednesday, January 22 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).