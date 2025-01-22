Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Gunners seeking 3 points and a spot in the final 16

Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams as the Gunners seek another three points in the Champions League to cement a last 16 spot. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

One of six teams tied on 13 points in joint third place in the table, Arsenal have won four of their six outings in the competition thus far and eased to a 3-0 home win against Monaco last time out before the Christmas break. Mikel Arteta will be even more determined to record the win that would go a long way to securing a spot in the last 16 after his Gunners side let a two-goal lead slip at the weekend against Aston Villa and lose ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool. William Saliba joined a lengthening injury list, that also includes Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, last week.

Dinamo Zagreb are already on their third head coach of the season but the incumbent could hardly have a bigger standing in world football. A World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner as a player, Fabio Cannavaro demands respect and will take charge of his first Champions League match as a manager on Wednesday, after serving Juventus and Real Madrid with distinction on the pitch. He must do without experienced striker Bruno Petkovic, who looks likely to miss out with a groin problem, meaning much relies on Sandro Kulenovic to get a result that would keep the Croatians in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams online from anywhere.

  • Date: Wednesday, January 22
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

What time is Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Madrid?

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream kicks off on Wednesday, January 22 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

