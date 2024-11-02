Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Tottenham vs Aston Villa is a vital six-pointer between two teams that have ambitions for a top-four spot in the Premier League 2024/25. Spurs, though, are struggling for consistency, while the Villans continue to excel under coaching master Unai Emery. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on November 3, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Click to read more about the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream▼ Just when Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou might've thought his charges were finding some Premier League consistency, they became the first team this season to lose to Crystal Palace. If that debilitating reverse, coming after a 4-1 shellacking of West Ham, was typical of the Lilywhites, so was a bravura midweek despatching of Man City in the League Cup as Pape Sarr curled home a delicious winner. You never know what you're going to get. The hamstrung Micky van de Venn is now absent, but captain Son Heung-min may return. Villa, meanwhile, had their own Palace issues after exiting the League Cup to the Eagles in midweek, despite Jhon Duran scoring his eighth goal of the season in a 2-1 defeat. Having conceded a 96th-equalizer to Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League, boss Emery – certain for a hostile welcome as a former Arsenal gaffer – will be desperate to return his side to winning ways as he seeks a second successive season in the Champions League.

Quick Guide: Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream Key Dates Date: Sunday, November 3

Start time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT Best live streams USA Network (US)

Sky Sports (UK)

Vidio (Indonesia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs Aston Villa stream

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream is on NBC's USA Network TV channel in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is FuboTV, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a PeacockTV subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after Monday on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Can I watch a Tottenham vs Aston Villa free live stream? Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream. Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.

When does Tottenham vs Aston Villa start? Tottenham vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, November 3.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Tottenham vs Aston Villa broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams▼ Canada Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A football on Fubo. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Europe

Click to see more Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Greeks should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Hungary Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia. Kosovo SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams▼ China In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV. Hong Kong NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Macau iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia. Philippines Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. Thailand Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.