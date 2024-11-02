Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

Spurs need to bounce back against the in-form Villans

Heung-Min Son celebrates scoring a goal for Spurs in his blue and white Tottenham home kit.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chloe Knott - Danehouse)
Jump to:

Tottenham vs Aston Villa is a vital six-pointer between two teams that have ambitions for a top-four spot in the Premier League 2024/25. Spurs, though, are struggling for consistency, while the Villans continue to excel under coaching master Unai Emery. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on November 3, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Quick Guide: Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, November 3 
  • Start time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs Aston Villa stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream is on NBC's USA Network TV channel in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is FuboTV, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a PeacockTV subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after Monday on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Can I watch a Tottenham vs Aston Villa free live stream?

Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream.

Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.

When does Tottenham vs Aston Villa start?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, November 3.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Tottenham vs Aston Villa broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.