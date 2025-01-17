Texans vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional Round game online, free streaming options

Watch Texans vs Chiefs to see Houston make a sixth attempt to win their first conference title game – all they have to do is eliminate serial champions Kansas City. Below we have all the info on how NFL fans can watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams from anywhere

The Texans are the only team in the NFL to have never made it past the divisional round. While C.J. Stroud is clearly missing Tank Dell, the Texans defense is firing on all cylinders.

They racked up four sacks and forced four interceptions last weekend, more than Justin Herbert had thrown throughout the regular season, and containing Patrick Mahomes and Joe Mixon will be key.

Ready for the first of today's two NFL Playoffs? Here's where to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams online from anywhere – with free options.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, January 18

Start time: 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT Best free streams 7Plus (Australia)

TVNZ Plus (NZ)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Texans vs Chiefs live stream broadcasters

You can watch Texans vs Chiefs for FREE on 7Plus in Australia and TVNZ Plus in New Zealand:

7Plus – Australia only

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand only

Abroad? No worries. Use a VPN to watch Texans vs Chiefs for FREE on your usual streaming service above when outside the country.

Use a VPN to watch any Texans vs Chiefs stream

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams in the US

The Texans vs Chiefs game is being shown on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Plus in the US.

However, the 2024/25 NFL Playoffs games are split across ESPN, Fox, NBC and CBS. Fortunately, you don't need to subscribe to all of them in order to watch the vast majority of the action.

OTT service Sling TV would be our top recommendation.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX and NBC in select markets. Between them, these channels are showing seven of the 12 NFL Playoff games, plus the Super Bowl.

The usual cost is $65.99 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

The only relevant channel missing from Sling's lineup is CBS.

Fans based in the US can watch the majority of the NFL Playoffs on Sling TV. The 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to tune in without cable.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and ABC – all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL Playoffs.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the NFL in the UK, with Texans vs Chiefs along with every game of the Playoffs set to be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Packages start from £22 per month, and subscribers can use Sky Go to tune in on a laptop or mobile device.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

However, the NFL Game Pass price has now fallen to just £14.99 for the rest of the season. Game Pass is also the only network that can show the American Super Bowl feed, complete with ads.

How will Texans vs Chiefs affect Ravens vs Bills? Because the Ravens vs Bills game follows Texans vs Chiefs on Sunday, the winner of the Houston-Kansas City matchup could impact Baltimore and Buffalo. But the time the game starts, they'll know whether or not the winner goes to Kansas or stays home against the Texans. That could be a huge factor. If the Texans upset the Chiefs, the Ravens-Bills game will feel like a Super Bowl game because the winner will be at home. Sure, the Chiefs have a great record, but they've not been a juggernaut this year.

When does Texans vs Chiefs start? Texans vs Chiefs kicks off at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT on Saturday, January 18. That's 8.30am AEDT / 10.30am NZDT on Sunday, January 19 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Texans vs Chiefs for free? Yes! Texans vs Chiefs is free-to-air TV in both Australia and New Zealand, courtesy of 7Mate and 7Plus, and TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Plus, respectively. Use a VPN to watch Texans vs Chiefs for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Can I watch Texans vs Chiefs on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

Official NFL Playoffs 2024/25 broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

