Sydney vs Brisbane live stream: how to watch 2024 AFL Grand Final

The Sydney vs Brisbane live stream is this the 2024 AFL Grand Final, one of the biggest events on the planet, and millions will be tuning in. Below we have all the information on how to watch Swans vs Lions from the MCG from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The Swans saw off the Power 95 - 59 in their Preliminary Final while Brisbane beat the Cats 85 -95. Sydney has the better of the head-to-head record in clashes between the two tsmd. They have 26 victories since 1997, compared to 17 for the Lions. They also finished top of the ladder, with their opponents in fifth.

Swans forward Logan McDonald is set to start the game, despite being an injury doubt a few days ago. However, skipper Callum Mills is out. Lions ruck Oscar McInerney is also out after injuring his shoulder. It means Darcy Fort will play just his third game of the season.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2024 AFL Grand Final wherever you are, potentially for FREE.

Watch Sydney vs Brisbane live stream Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 28

Start time: 5.30am BST / 12.30am ET / 2.30pm AEST Free streams 7Plus (Aus)

FREE AFL Grand Final live stream broadcasters

You can watch Sydney vs Brisbane for free with English language commentary on Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming service in Australia.

7Plus – Australia

Use a VPN to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live stream for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Sydney vs Brisbane live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in the US

Fans in the U.S. can watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use any of those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in the UK

AFL fans in the UK can watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream through TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport.

You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add it through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream the AFL Preliminary Final, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sydney vs Brisbane live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in Australia

AFL fans Down Under can watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream for free on Channel 7 on TV and on the 7Plus streaming service.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

The 2024 AFL Grand Final is also streamed on Kayo Sports. There's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a pass costs from $29.99 per week.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in rest of the world

If there's no broadcaster in your region that bought the rights to air the Sydney vs Brisbane game, then you can always rely on the Watch AFL international streaming service.

The AUS$28 weekly subscription is the cheapest pass offered and will get you access to the Sydney vs Brisbane live stream.

Can I watch 2024 AFL Final for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people Australia have free Sydney vs Brisbane live stream coverage on Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming services. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 AFL Grand Final free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024 AFL Grand Final? The 2024 AFL Grand Final takes place on September 28. The Swans vs Lions live stream kicks off at 2.30pm AEST local time. That's 5.30am BST / 12.30am ET early on Saturday morning for those in the US and Europe.

Can I watch 2024 AFL Grand Final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 AFL events on the official social media channels.