Strade Bianche live stream: How to watch the thrilling Tuscan showdown in 2025

Cycling's unofficial sixth 'Monument' might lack history, but delivers some of the most beautiful racing all season

Photo showing a leg of the men&#039;s Strade Bianche from 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Tim de Waele)
  • Stream Strade Bianche FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium), Rai (Italy) and SBS (Australia)
  • Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 72% today)
  • Men's race coverage starts at 12pm GMT / 7am ET

Although only 19 years old, Strade Bianche is already one of the most anticipated races on the calendar and one that many fans consider to be the sport’s sixth ‘Monument’. This labelling may be slightly premature but it is without question one of the most beautiful, most dramatic and certainly hardest races to win.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Strade Bianche 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Watch Strade Bianche 2025: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Saturday, March 8
  • Race start time: 11.20am GMT / 6.20am ET (men's), 09.35am GMT / 4.35am ET (women's)
  • Coverage starts: 13.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET (men's), 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET (women's)
  • Approx. finish time: 16:15pm GMT / 11:15am ET (men's), 13.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET (women's)

Best streams

First run in 2007 and now in its 19th edition, Strade Bianche translates as ‘White Roads' and it’s these unsealed farmer’s tracks that have given the race its unique character. Each year the debate to instate it as cycling’s 6th Monument gathers intensity, such is the beauty and brutality of this already iconic race.

Winding through the idyllic Tuscan hills, the gravel tracks twist past the towering cypress trees and hill top villas to deliver the riders to a finish so spectacular as to only be rivalled by the Roubaix Velodrome.

The Piazza del Campo in Sienna, famous also for the annual horse races, is as grand an amphitheater as you could possible imagine to conclude a bike race.

This year the route is 213 kilometers long of which 82 are on the gravel roads spread across 16 sectors (one more than last year) many of which contain climbs set on double digit gradients. The sectors vary in length from just 800m to a massive 11.9km and also include famous climbs such as the Monte Sante Marie, Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe. The final obstacle for the riders arrives in the shape of the daunting 20% paved slopes of the Via Santa Caterina which have broken even the strongest legs over the years.

The obvious favorite for the race is World Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) who will be out to equal the great Fabian Cancellara and claim his third win. His closest challenger will be the 2023 winner Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), but he will need to do the ride of his life to get anywhere close to Pogačar. Other key riders in the mix will be Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) Maxim Van Gils (Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marc Hirschi riding for his new team Tudor Pro Cycling.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Strade Bianche live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Strade Bianche 2025 live stream online for FREE

Cycling fans in Belgium, Italy and Australia will get to watch Strade Bianche 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on SBS in Australia, Rai in Italy and either Sporza, or RTBFin Belgium.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy or Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. (See details above.)

Watch the 2025 Strade Bianche live stream from abroad

Strade Bianche is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in the US

USA flag

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US, but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in the UK

UK flag

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in Australia

Australian flag

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on SBS for FREE.

If you're a fan visiting Australia, you don't have to miss the action, because you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual stream from wherever you are.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Simon Warren
Simon Warren
Contributor

Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.

