Strade Bianche live stream: How to watch the thrilling Tuscan showdown in 2025

Although only 19 years old, Strade Bianche is already one of the most anticipated races on the calendar and one that many fans consider to be the sport’s sixth ‘Monument’. This labelling may be slightly premature but it is without question one of the most beautiful, most dramatic and certainly hardest races to win.

First run in 2007 and now in its 19th edition, Strade Bianche translates as ‘White Roads' and it’s these unsealed farmer’s tracks that have given the race its unique character. Each year the debate to instate it as cycling’s 6th Monument gathers intensity, such is the beauty and brutality of this already iconic race.

Winding through the idyllic Tuscan hills, the gravel tracks twist past the towering cypress trees and hill top villas to deliver the riders to a finish so spectacular as to only be rivalled by the Roubaix Velodrome.

The Piazza del Campo in Sienna, famous also for the annual horse races, is as grand an amphitheater as you could possible imagine to conclude a bike race.

This year the route is 213 kilometers long of which 82 are on the gravel roads spread across 16 sectors (one more than last year) many of which contain climbs set on double digit gradients. The sectors vary in length from just 800m to a massive 11.9km and also include famous climbs such as the Monte Sante Marie, Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe. The final obstacle for the riders arrives in the shape of the daunting 20% paved slopes of the Via Santa Caterina which have broken even the strongest legs over the years.

The obvious favorite for the race is World Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) who will be out to equal the great Fabian Cancellara and claim his third win. His closest challenger will be the 2023 winner Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), but he will need to do the ride of his life to get anywhere close to Pogačar. Other key riders in the mix will be Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) Maxim Van Gils (Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marc Hirschi riding for his new team Tudor Pro Cycling.

Cycling fans in Belgium, Italy and Australia will get to watch Strade Bianche 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on SBS in Australia, Rai in Italy and either Sporza, or RTBFin Belgium.

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on SBS for FREE.

