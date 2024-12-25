South Africa vs Pakistan Test 1st Test 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online from SuperSport Park, Centurion

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test takes place at Supersport Park, Centurion from December 26 - 30, 2024. It is the first of a two-match series and follows a compelling set of white ball fixtures.

The hosts won the first two T20s but their opponents fought back in the ODIs. The Proteas have called in a number of exciting young players for this two-match series. All-rounder Corbin Bosch and fast bowler Kwena Maphaka are among those to keep an eye on. Boss Shukri Conrad is hoping that Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder are fit enough to take part.

From skipper Shan Massood to batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, there is plenty of talent among the visitors too. When these sides last met for a Test series, back in the 2020/21 season, Pakistan won 2-0. But they were on home turf then. The white ball series might have brought fans some explosive action, but a Boxing Day Test is always special.

Read on to find out where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan streams online from anywhere.

Watch RSA vs PAK 1st Test Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Dec 26 -30

South Africa vs Pakistan start time: 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT. Best free stream Tamasha (Pakistan)

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in the US

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 at Centurion is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible on OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in the UK

South Africa vs Pakistan is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month.

Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of Pakistan vs England live from Rawalpindi.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in Australia

Unfortunately for Aussies, these series does not seem to be being shown in Australia. If you are traveling to Australia, you can use NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your usual subscription service while Down Under.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the South Africa vs Pakistan test series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 South Africa vs Pakistan series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app. It is also on the JioCinema App.

Pakistan

Free-to-air PTV Sports has coverage of the Test series. It will also be live streamed FREE on Tamasha.

Can I watch South African vs Pakistan for free? Yes! Tamasha be live streaming South Africa's 1st Test against Pakistan for free. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

Can I watch South Africa vs Pakistan on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

South Africa vs Pakistan squads

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram ShahzadMir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali.