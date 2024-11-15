Peru vs Chile live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Peru vs Chile broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Peru&#039;s midfielder Renato Tapia (L) and Colombia&#039;s defender Yerry Mina fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers ahead of the Peru vs Chile live stream
(Image credit: ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)
The Peru vs Chile live stream sees the bottom two sides in CONMEBOL qualifying commence battle in Lima. Below we have all the information on how to watch Peru vs Chile from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a 4-0 loss to Brazil, Peru are second bottom of the table with just one win from 10 qualifying games. Despite their lowly position, the fact there are eight games remaining means La Bicolor still have an outside chance of reaching a qualification spot. They’ll need a victory to kickstart their campaign and will be buoyed by the fact they have picked up five of their six points to date in home fixtures.

It’s been an equally miserable qualifying campaign thus far for Chile who have lost five games in a row and are rooted to the bottom of the table. They lost 4-0 to Colombia last time out and head coach Ricardo Gareca is increasingly coming under pressure. In desperate need of a victory, they’ll need to improve massively as they have managed just one goal in their last five away games.

Here's where to watch Peru vs Chile and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Peru vs Chile Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: November 16
  • Start time: 1.30am GMT / 8.30pm ET (Nov. 15)

Best free streams

FREE Peru vs Chile live stream broadcasters

You can watch Peru vs Chile for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options..

Can I watch Peru vs Chile for free?

When does Peru vs Chile kick off?

The Peru vs Chile game takes place at 8.30pm ET on Friday, November 15. That's 1.30am GMT / 12.30pm AEDT on Saturday, November 16 in England and Australia.

Can I watch Peru vs Chile on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

