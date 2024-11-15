Peru vs Chile live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Peru vs Chile live stream sees the bottom two sides in CONMEBOL qualifying commence battle in Lima. Below we have all the information on how to watch Peru vs Chile from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a 4-0 loss to Brazil, Peru are second bottom of the table with just one win from 10 qualifying games. Despite their lowly position, the fact there are eight games remaining means La Bicolor still have an outside chance of reaching a qualification spot. They’ll need a victory to kickstart their campaign and will be buoyed by the fact they have picked up five of their six points to date in home fixtures.

It’s been an equally miserable qualifying campaign thus far for Chile who have lost five games in a row and are rooted to the bottom of the table. They lost 4-0 to Colombia last time out and head coach Ricardo Gareca is increasingly coming under pressure. In desperate need of a victory, they’ll need to improve massively as they have managed just one goal in their last five away games.

Here's where to watch Peru vs Chile and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Peru vs Chile Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: November 16

Start time: 1.30am GMT / 8.30pm ET (Nov. 15) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Caracol (COL)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Peru vs Chile live stream broadcasters

You can watch Peru vs Chile for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options..

SBS On Demand – Australia

Use a VPN to watch a Peru vs Chile live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Peru vs Chile live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Official Peru vs Chile broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Peru vs Chile live streams▼ The Peru vs Chile broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Peru vs Chile live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Peru vs Chile live streams▼ Argentina The broadcast rights in Argentina for the Peru vs Chile game belong to TyC Sports Play. Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras The broadcast rights for the Peru vs Chile game in Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras belong to Tigo Sports. Brazil A Peru vs Chile live stream in Brazil will be shown on Canais Globo, Sky+, Vivo Play and SporTV. Caribbean The Peru vs Chile broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with SportsMax. Residents of the following countries can watch Peru vs Chile live streams with a SportsMax subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Chile The Peru vs Chile broadcast rights for Chile are via Disney+. Paraguay A Peru vs Chile live stream in Paraguay will be shown on GEN. Peru The Peru vs Chile broadcast rights for Peru are via Movistar Play. Uruguay The broadcast rights in Uruguay for the Peru vs Chile game belong to DIRECTV Sports Uruguay. USA and Canada Peru vs Chile will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Peru vs Chile live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Peru vs Chile World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Peru vs Chile live streams▼ India In India you can watch a Peru vs Chile live stream via FanCode. In Indonesia, you can watch on SCTV.

Middle East

Click to see more Peru vs Chile live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Peru vs Chile. You can watch Peru vs Chile live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Peru vs Chile live streams▼ Norway Peru vs Chile will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Peru vs Chile will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland. Portugal Sport TV 3 has the rights to air Peru vs Chile in Portugal.

Can I watch Peru vs Chile for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia can watch a Peru vs Chile free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Peru vs Chile free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Peru vs Chile kick off? The Peru vs Chile game takes place at 8.30pm ET on Friday, November 15. That's 1.30am GMT / 12.30pm AEDT on Saturday, November 16 in England and Australia.

Can I watch Peru vs Chile on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).