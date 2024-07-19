New trailers for Beetlejuice 2 and Alien: Romulus prove it'll be a scare-filled summer for horror film fans
In cinemas, everyone can hear you scream
If you just heard a muffled scream, don't worry: it's just us watching the new trailer for Alien: Romulus. The trailer delivers everything we want from an Alien movie: gore, suspense and of course, lots of jump scares. We're really optimistic about this movie because it looks like a worthy companion to the first two films in the franchise. While latter movies, including the misfiring Prometheus, had their moments, they weren't quite up to the standards of the original horror and its action-packed sequel.
If you prefer your scares to be funnier rather than frightening, there's more good news: a new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also dropped, and it's an absolute hoot. If the lengthy trailer is a true reflection of the movie then this is going to be another treat for fans of the original. With both new movies coming to theatres in the coming months, you can definitely expect a big update to our best horror movies list soon.
Alien: Romulus and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – release date and key details
The Alien movie is set between the first and second movies, and it's directed by Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead). It's a stand-alone story, not a sequel or prequel, and it has a simple but terrifying premise: a group of space colonisers find a derelict space station only to discover it's not quite as dead as they thought. Ridley Scott is on board as executive producer and the cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us season two), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), David Jonsson (Murder Is Easy), and newcomer Aileen Wu.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice *is* a sequel, and it once again features Winona Ryder as Lydia. After an unexpected tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to Winter River – and this time it's Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) who stumbles upon the spookiness. Catherine O'Hara is back too, and the cast also features Willem Dafoe, Monica Belluci and of course, Michael Keaton.
Alien: Romulus is coming to theaters on August 16, including on IMAX, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is released the following month on September 6.
