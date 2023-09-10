Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream: how to watch US Open 2023 men's final

Watch a Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream

Looking for a Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic live stream at the US Open 2023? The whole tournament is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. Outside Oz? Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when traveling abroad. The fourth and final Grand Slam of 2023 will also be live on ESPN in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and TSN in Canada. Full details on how to watch the US Open live streams just below.

Medvedev vs Djokovic preview

As the last Grand Slam match of the tennis calendar, the men's US Open final is seen as the beginning of the end of the season and the epic contest between Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic promises to be no different. The pair contested the 2021 final, won by Medvedev as Djokovic just needed victory at Flushing Meadows to win the calendar slam. Now, the Serb chases a record-equaling 24th major. The Russian couldn't spoil the party again, could he?

Medvedev's four-set defeat of world number one and reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Friday night's semi-final will go down as one of the finest performances ever on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Russian's 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory was testament to his ability to absorb the bludgeoning pace coming at him and send it back with interest. The 27-year-old was aggressive, served well, went for the up-and-coming king and very much hit to reach a third final in New York.

Flushing Meadows seems to bring the best out of Medvedev. He feeds on the crowd's energy and uses his own occasionally spiky nature to involve them in his own contests.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is again chasing a share of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles in victory. The Serb had to fight to get over the line against precocious home youngster Ben Shelton in his semi-final but the straight sets wins never really looked in doubt after his persistent, resilient best took the first set.

This will be the 36-year-old's 36th major final – half of every Slam he's ever entered – while that win over Shelton took his record against opponents playing in a home Slam to 30 victories and just one defeat, in the 2013 Wimbledon final to Andy Murray.

Djokovic is a physical freak whose powers of recovery within matches – both mental and physical – have provided his enduring greatness at the top of the sport for more than a decade. It's his 10th final at Flushing Meadows. The guy knows what he's doing.

Here's how to watch a FREE Medvedev vs Djokovic US Open final live stream wherever you are. We've also listed the 2023 US Open schedule further down the page.

How to live stream Medvedev vs Djokovic for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Medvedev vs Djokovic in the US Open final 2023 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE US Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch US Open on 9Now from abroad. Play will get underway at 6am Down Under for the final. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live-streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Medvedev vs Djokovic: live stream tennis in New Zealand for FREE

TVNZ Duke is showing the US Open 2023 for free, including Medvedev vs Djokovic in New Zealand, with play from set to begin just in time for breakfast at 8am NZST on Monday morning. Expect your colleagues to be late in for work. That means you can live stream US Open 2023 for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

How to watch Medvedev vs Djokovic free streams from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing US Open 2023, including Medvedev vs Djokovic.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Medvedev vs Djokovic

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Brits abroad.

How to watch Medvedev vs Djokovic: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the US Open 2023 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, including Medvedev vs Djokovic, but the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus. Play will begin at 4pm ET / 1pm PT from Flushing Meadows. How to watch US Open 2023 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Medvedev vs Djokovic: live stream tennis for FREE

Tennis fans in the UK rejoice – the US Open 2023, and Medvedev vs Djokovic, is back on Sky Sports. And, best of all, it looks to be among the most comprehensive coverage the broadcaster has ever provided of Flushing Meadows. Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports. Coverage begins across the Sky Sports channel at 4pm BST every afternoon, while action from the evening session will start each day at midnight and run through the night. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also livestream the US Open 2023 using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream Medvedev vs Djokovic and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch US Open 2023 tennis on TSN, including Medvedev vs Djokovic. Play is scheduled to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT for the final. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.