Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

The Ireland vs England live stream marks a new era for both sides as new managers take charge of this crucial first match in the second tier of the Nations League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs England from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ireland have struggled for some time and have a woeful record against England, winning just twice in their history. But there is renewed optimism after the appointment of Heimir Hallgrimsson who guided Iceland to a memorable win over the Three Lions at Euro 2016. The 57-year-old has a wealth of international experience and demands his teams pull together and work as a unit.

With Gareth Southgate stepping down, interim boss Lee Carsley will be eager to impress as he bids to gain the job on a permanent basis. The former Ireland player won silverware as England Under-21s boss and has called up several young players to the senior squad.

Here's where to watch Ireland vs England and all the 2024/25 Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Ireland vs England Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 7

Start time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET Best free streams ITVX (England)

(England) RTÉ Player (Republic of Ireland)

FREE Ireland vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs England for free across the UK using ITVX and on ITV 1 on TV. It is also available to watch on RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland and on RTÉ2 on TV, with pre-match build-up starting from 4pm BST.

ITVX – U.K.

RTÉ Player – Republic of Ireland

Official Ireland vs England broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Ireland vs England live streams▼ The Ireland vs England broadcast rights for Africa will be split between BeInSports and DStv. Residents of the following African countries can watch Ireland vs England live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. For those in the following African countries, Ireland vs England live streams require a DStv subscription. Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will show the Ireland vs England Nations League game.

Americas

Click to see more Ireland vs England live streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Ireland vs England game. Latin America The Ireland vs England broadcast for Latin America is through Disney+. Residents of the following countries can watch Ireland vs England live streams with a Disney+ subscription. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Caribbean The Ireland vs England broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with Csport.tv. Residents of the following countries can watch Ireland vs England live streams with a Csport.tv subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. USA Rights to air Ireland vs England in the 2024 Nations League in the US belong to Fox Sports. You can watch the game on FS1 on cable, online or using a cable replacement service such as Sling or FuboTV. The match is also available with Spanish commentary on Vix.

Asia

Click to see more Ireland vs England live streams▼ DAZN Japan have the broadcast rights to the Ireland vs England live stream in Asia. In India and Pakistan you can watch on Sony 10.

Oceania

Click to see more Ireland vs England live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport will show the Ireland vs England Nations League game. New Zealand The Ireland vs England Nations League match will be shown on Sky Sport New Zealand.

Middle East

Click to see more Ireland vs England live streams▼ BeIN Sports is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Ireland vs England. You can watch Ireland vs England live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Ireland vs England live streams▼ Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg and Switzerland Ireland vs England will be broadcast on DAZN in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg and Switzerland on DAZN. Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra has the rights to air Ireland vs England in Bulgaria. Denmark and Norway TV2 Play will air the Ireland vs England live stream in Denmark and Norway. Finland, Sweden and Iceland Viaplay has the broadcast rights to show the Ireland vs England live stream across Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Viewers in those regions will also find the game on MTV (Finland) and Vodafone Sport (Iceland). Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia Ireland vs England will be broadcast on Arena 1 Premium across the Balkans. Ukraine Fans in Ukraine can watch Ireland vs England on MEGOGO Football 2.