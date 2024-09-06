Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

How-to
By
published

Ireland vs England broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Kobbie Mainoo stretches for the ball in all white kit ahead of the Ireland vs England live stream.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jean Catuffe)
Jump to:

The Ireland vs England live stream marks a new era for both sides as new managers take charge of this crucial first match in the second tier of the Nations League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs England from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ireland have struggled for some time and have a woeful record against England, winning just twice in their history. But there is renewed optimism after the appointment of Heimir Hallgrimsson who guided Iceland to a memorable win over the Three Lions at Euro 2016. The 57-year-old has a wealth of international experience and demands his teams pull together and work as a unit.

With Gareth Southgate stepping down, interim boss Lee Carsley will be eager to impress as he bids to gain the job on a permanent basis. The former Ireland player won silverware as England Under-21s boss and has called up several young players to the senior squad.

Here's where to watch Ireland vs England and all the 2024/25 Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Ireland vs England Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: September 7
  • Start time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET

Best free streams

FREE Ireland vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs England for free across the UK using ITVX and on ITV 1 on TV. It is also available to watch on RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland and on RTÉ2 on TV, with pre-match build-up starting from 4pm BST.

Use a VPN to watch an Ireland vs England live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Ireland vs England live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Ireland vs England broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Europe

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.