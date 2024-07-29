How to watch Triathlon at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Triathlon broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Alex Yee of Team England runs to the finish line during the Men's Individual Sprint Distance Triathlon Final during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch triathlon at Olympics 2024. This event gives us some of the most well-rounded athletes in the world, as they take on three grueling events in one race. Below we have all the information on how to watch triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

This sport is always something to behold and there are plenty of stories to watch this time around. For the first time in two decades, neither of the all-conquering Brownlee brothers will appear for Team GB. However, their successors should put up a strong performance as they look to repeat the team’s 2021 gold medal success in the mixed relay.

Two members of that team - Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown - were silver medalists in their individual events in Tokyo too. Can they go one better this time? South African Henri Schoeman fractured his ankle at the last Games and is desperate to put things right. There are, of course, the reigning Olympic champions to contend with too. Dame Flora Duffy became Bermuda’s first female medalist when she put in a stunning display in Tokyo, but has since had to recover from a devastating knee injury. Kristian Blummenfelt will be looking to peak in Paris after an inconsistent season so far.

Here's where to watch triathlon and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch triathlon at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 30 / July 31/ Aug 5
  • Daily start: 2am ET / 7am BST
  • Finals dates: July 30 / July 31/ Aug 5

Best free streams

FREE triathlon Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch triathlon at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic triathlon.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic triathlon for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch triathlon Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The triathlon live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock, USA and NBC in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch triathlon Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic triathlon broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic triathlon for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include triathlon free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the triathlon at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic triathlon takes place on July 30, July 31 and August 5. Start times are at approximately 2am ET / 7am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic triathlon medal days and finals are on July 30, July 31 and August 5.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic triathlon on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

