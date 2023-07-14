How to watch Tour de France: live stream stages 13, 14 and 15

Watch Tour de France Stages 13, 14 and 15 live streams

Stages 13, 14 and 15 live stream: preview

Stage 13, and it's summit finish number three for this year’s Tour – and what a summit finish it is: the mighty Grand Colomier in the Jura Mountains!

The stage starts in Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne and travels westwards over benign territory with just one large lump to warm up the riders' legs before the big one, the 17.4km ascent to the line.

The fight for the yellow jersey is well advanced now and we'll have to wait and see whether the climb will be ridden defensively or be used to take more time from rivals. One thing is for sure though, the scenic shots from the early hairpins, as the race climbs the bluff that protrudes from the surrounding plains, will provide some of the most dramatic images of the whole race.

Heading into the Alps from Annemasse, in the outskirts of Geneva, to the ski village of Morzine, stage 14 packs in a barrage of horrendous climbs finishing with the monstrous ‘Hors Category’, Col de Joux Plane. This 11.6km ascent has an average gradient of 8.5% making it statistically one of the hardest in the Alps and one that will devour tired legs.

The finish is not at the summit, however, but a little over 10km later following a ferociously fast descent. The most likely scenario is that a break of climbers will be given free rein to take this stage. Expect whomever is in the polka dot jersey to be among them to be out to hoover up the immense amount of points on offer.

Stage 15 and it’s time for summit finish number four of the race, in the shadow of Mont Blanc. Starting in Les Gets, the day kicks off with two tough 1st category climbs: the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin and Col de la Croix Fry on it’s way to Saint-Gervais Les Bains at the base of the final climb.

The leaders may want another battle here or they may be starting to tire leaving the race open to a climber who will have lost too much time to be a threat to the yellow jersey such as Tibhaut Pinot, and how the French would love to see him win here.

These are three huge mountain stages that will shape the race. Below we've everything you need on how to watch the Tour de France 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – ITV4 and ITVX streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France – France TV Sport

Belgium – RTBF

Italy – Rai Sport

Australia – SBS

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2023 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK. Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITVX, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. More ways to watch the 2023 Tour de France: Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch Tour de France 2023: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS. The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

USA: How to watch Tour de France live stream 2023 without cable

How to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand