How to watch Switzerland vs Germany live stream: Euro 2024 for free

After two wins from two, Germany are already assured of a place in the knockouts, but they've not yet sewn up the group. Switzerland, on the other hand, are in a strong position but an awkward one too. They aren't yet guaranteed a spot in the last 16, but if they pull off a shock at Walstadion on Sunday they'll win Group A at the Euro 2024 hosts' expense.

Murat Yakin's men need at least a point to secure progress on their own terms. Otherwise, they'll be pinning their hopes on Hungary getting something against Scotland.

They may as well cross their fingers, because Germany have been superb so far. Jamal Musiala has been the tournament's leading light, and while Toni Kroos was marked out of the game against Hungary, they had no answer for Ilkay Gundogan, who's now got a goal and a pair of assists to his name.

Their one potential blind spot is defending crosses, and with the height and physicality in the Swiss lineup, that could result in a tasty goalmouth scramble or two.

Here's where to watch Switzerland vs Germany live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Switzerland vs Germany Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 23

Sunday, June 23 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

FREE Switzerland vs Germany live stream broadcasters

You can watch Switzerland vs Germany for free with English language commentary on BBC iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Switzerland vs Germany free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany live stream in the US

The Switzerland vs Germany live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also six group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first.

Official Switzerland vs Germany broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 23 2024. Here are the Switzerland vs Germany kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST

Singapore – 3am SGT

Australia – 5am AEST

New Zealand – 7am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).