How to watch South Africa vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship 2023

Looking for a free South Africa vs Australia live stream? It's being shown for free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when travelling outside Oz. In South Africa, the game is on SuperSport, and in New Zealand it's on Sky Sport. Rugby fans in the UK can watch South Africa vs Australia on Sky Sports, while those in the US can tune in on FloRugby. Full details on how to watch South Africa vs Australia just below.

South Africa vs Australia preview

Loftus Versfeld Stadium holds nothing but bad memories for Wallabies supporters, so the fact that even some of them believe that they can get something from their trip to Pretoria this weekend shows the transformative effect the second coming of Eddie Jones has already had on Australia rugby.

The man who led them to a Tri-Nations title and the World Cup final in his first stint in charge tends to make his mark early doors, and he'll be licking his lips at the prospect of being the man to mastermind the destruction of the infamous 60-year Pretoria hoodoo.

Jacques Nienaber has tempted fate by opting to send the heaviest of his heavy artillery to New Zealand to start preparing for next weekend's clash. Duane Vermeulen has been charged with captaining a side missing World Cup winners Eben Etzebeth, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and several other key personnel. Even Siya Kolisi, who's unlikely to play again this year, has been sent away with the A team.

With Handre Pollard sidelined and Damian Willemse still working his way back to full fitness, the Proteas are set to line up with Manie Libbok at flyhalf. The 25-year-old Stormers man has never started an international game before and, if this goes badly, the opportunity might not arise again.

It's the 2023 TRC opener, and here's how to watch a free South Africa vs Australia live stream wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia: live stream rugby for FREE

Rugby fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch South Africa vs Australia, along with every Wallabies game, for FREE on Channel 9. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 1.05am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Viewers can also fire up a free South Africa vs Australia live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Australia on 9Now from abroad. Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby Championship, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like South Africa, the UK, New Zealand and the US, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing South Africa vs Australia.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Australia

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Proteas vs Australia in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing the Proteas vs Australia and every other game of the 2023 Rugby Championship. Kick-off is set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia: live stream rugby in the UK

South Africa vs Australia, along with every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Kick-off is set for 4.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream South Africa vs Australia on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch South Africa vs Australia, as well as every other game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. Kick-off is set for 11.05am ET / 8.05am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia: live stream rugby in New Zealand