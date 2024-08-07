How to watch rhythmic gymnastics at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Rhythmic gymnastics broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Sofia Raffaeli during the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Milano 2024 ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Daniele Cifala/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Watch rhythmic gymnastics at Olympics 2024 and find out who will be the strongest competitor in this magnificent and beguiling sport. Below we have all the information on how to watch rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Rhythmic gymnasts hold audiences captive with their strength, agility and prowess on the floor and it’s all to play for this year as the 2020 gold winner is out of the picture due to retirement. Linoy Ashram ended the Russian reign in Tokyo, being the first non-Russian to win since 1996. This year the field is open wide for competitors from across the globe to flex their muscles in the hope of taking the medals. 

Sofia Raffaeli is looking particularly strong having won a plethora of golds at the recent World and European Championships and the World Games, and will be keen to secure her first Olympic accolade. A potential heir to Linoy Ashram, fellow Israeli Daria Atamanov will also be seeking to win in the individual all-around, as well as Darja Varfolomeev who won double gold on the first day of the 2023 World Championships.

In the group events, defending champions Bulgaria will be moving with grace once again and will have some fierce competition in Germany, Italy, Israel and Spain.

Here's where to watch rhythmic gymnastics and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch rhythmic gymnastics at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 8 10
  • Daily start: 4am ET / 9am BST
  • Finals dates: August 9 & 10

Best free streams

FREE rhythmic gymnastics Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch rhythmic gymnastics at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic rhythmic gymnastics.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic rhythmic gymnastics for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch rhythmic gymnastics Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The rhythmic gymnastics live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and across NBC, USA and E! in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch rhythmic gymnastics Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic rhythmic gymnastics broadcasters by region

Can I watch 2024 Olympic rhythmic gymnastics for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include rhythmic gymnastics free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic rhythmic gymnastics takes place between August 8 10. Start times are at approximately 4am ET / 9am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic rhythmic gymnastics medal days and finals are on Friday 9 and Saturday 10, with action starting from 8am ET / 1pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic rhythmic gymnastics on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

