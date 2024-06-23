How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online — TV channel and free streaming options
Clone Club has been officially reopened!
|Premiere: Sunday, June 23 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
|Channel: AMC / BBC America
|US Stream: with AMC Plus 7-day free trial
|FREE International Stream: watch all episodes free on-demand with ITVX
|Use a VPN to watch Orphan Black: Echoes when abroad
Orphan Black is back back back! After seven years off our screens, prepare to dive head first into the wild, morally murky world of human cloning and sci-fi conspiracies. Set 37 years in the future, Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad) and BAFTA-winner Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty) take centre stage in this thrilling spin-off which, while existing in the same universe, delivers something new. We break down below how to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online now – and stream the entire series absolutely free and from anywhere.
How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online for free
Christmas just came early for Orphan Black fans. You can currently watch Orphan Black: Echoes online and stream all ten episodes on ITVX right away – no subscription required, just 100% free with ads (opt for Premium at £5.99 a month to go ad-free).
Away from home? Read on below for how to connect to ITVX when you’re on the move with a VPN.
How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online from anywhere
If you’re currently traveling outside of the country, you probably won’t be unable to watch Orphan Black: Echoes like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.
Use a VPN to watch from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from just $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to use a VPN
Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch your usual TV services when traveling abroad:
1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend NordVPN
2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location e.g. UK for ITVX
3. Head to the desired streaming service – for UK viewers, ITVX
Orphan Black: Echoes global streams
Watch Orphan Black: Echoes online in the US
The highly anticipated Orphan Black spin-off has finally arrived in the States – and there are a number of ways to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online when it arrives from Sunday, June 23.
Those with cable channels AMC and BBC America can catch new series Orphan Black: Echoes beginning from Sunday, June 23 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. And if you’ve cut the cord, you can also use an online VMVPD service like Sling TV or Philo.
Alternatively, you can stream the show on AMC Plus, which starts at $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. If you're happy to commit to the ad-free, $83.88 12-month subscription, that will work out at $6.99 per month. The platform’s also home to all five seasons of Orphan Black (2013-2017) for those looking to catch up.
You can get AMC via either of the Sling TV Orange or Blue plans, which start at $40 per month. New subscribers can get $10 off their first month. Which plan you go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you.
How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online in Canada
Canadians can watch Orphan Black: Echoes online in Canada on AMC Plus. And, although a region-specific confirmation hasn’t been made, we’d expect the show to become available in the Great North on Sunday, June 23, the same day as it’s released on AMC in the US.
Plans are available on AMC Plus from CA$6.99 a month. But new subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day free trial before paying a thing.
As mentioned above, if you’re in another country when Orphan Black: Echoes airs, a VPN will let you connect to the services you watch back home no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online free in the UK
All ten episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes are currently available to stream, and completely FREE on the ITVX streaming service. However, while it is 100% free-to-watch in the UK – with the added caveat that content is ad-supported – viewers are also required to have a valid TV license to watch its programming.
You can watch ITVX on a number of devices, including: on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.
How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online and stream every episode in Australia
In Australia, the Orphan Black spin-off debuted way back in November 2023 on Stan, where all ten episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes are available to stream. Stan memberships cost from AU$10 a month. But if you’re a new customer, you can enjoy a generous 30-day free trial before parting with any cash.
Abroad and struggling to connect to your usual streaming service? Download a VPN like NordVPN and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.
Orphan Black: Echoes, Trailer
Orphan Black: Echoes cast
- Krysten Ritter as Lucy
- Keeley Hawes as Dr. Kira Manning
- Amanda Fix as Jules Lee
- Avan Jogia as Jack
- James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros
- Rya Kihlstedt as Dr. Eleanor Miller
- Reed Diamond as Tom
- Tattiawna Jones as Emily
- Zariella Langford-Haughton as Charlie
- Jaeden Noel as Lucas Manning
- Eva Everett Irving as Tina
- Adam Kenneth Wilson as James
- Liam Diaz as Wes
- Alex Castillo as Neva
- Izad Etemadi as Dr. Josh Tartakovich
- Alice Hamid as Rhona
- Vinson Tran as Xander Darros
What is the Orphan Black: Echoes episode release schedule?
- Episode 1: “Pilot” – June 23
- Episode 2: “Jules” – June 30
- Episode 3: “Pegasus Girl” – July 7
- Episode 4: “It’s All Coming Back” – July 14
- Episode 5: “Do I Know You?” – July 21
- Episode 6: “Unless You Trusted Someone” – July 28
- Episode 7: “The Dog’s Honest Truth” – August 4
- Episode 8: “The Paradox of Joyce” – August 11
- Episode 9: “Attracting Awful Things” – August 18
- Episode 10: “We Will Come Again” – August 25
What's Orphan Black: Echoes about?
Orphan Black amassed multiple awards and gained a huge cult following during its four-year run, with series’ lead Tatiana Maslany taking home an Emmy Award for her multi-role performance. It’s promising, then, to find original series’ co-creator John Fawcett returning to the fray, in the roles of executive producer and director, alongside Orphan Black: Echoes creator, writer and showrunner Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, Fear the Walking Dead).
The series begins with an alarmed Lucy (Ritter) regaining consciousness in a scientific compound with no memory of who she is. After fleeing to the country and eluding the attempts of Dr. Kira Manning (Hawes) – the daughter of Orphan Black’s Sarah Manning – to track her down, she forms a stable life with Jack (Avan Jogia) and his daughter Charlie. Ever the enigma, she admits that she has “an almost pathological desire to avoid talking about the past.” But when that ignorance puts them all in terrible danger, she’s forced to uncover the terrifying truth about her origins.
Praised as “captivating,” “thrilling” and evenly paced” by Screen Rant, and boasting whiplash-inducing action and a top-notch cast, this gripping follow-up should be an enriching addition to the Orphan Black universe. Ready for another trip down the rabbit hole? Then read on for our guide, which explains how to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online and stream every episode absolutely free.
What is the Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 official episode guide?
Episode 1: “When Lucy's quiet life in the countryside is violently interrupted by forces from her past, she must escape to the city with her new chosen family to find answers, only to meet a familiar young woman who begs even more questions.”
Episode 2: “Lucy forces Jules to go to Settlement House where she enlists Craig's help in a haphazard interrogation. Kira receives an unexpected visit from a family member. Billionaire Paul Darros raises alarm with his team in his search for Lucy.”
Episode 3: “Jules begins to question her past, taking Wes on a journey to investigate. Lucy and Jack chase down a lead that may reveal Jules' origin. And Kira confronts Darros about his handling of Lucy.”
Episode 4: “With Jack supervising, Lucy and Jules turn to extreme measures to excavate a shared memory that may contain clues to their past. Kira encounters Emily at a Darros Foundation event and discovers she may be more friend than foe.”
Episode 5: “30 years in the past, Kira's groundbreaking research captures the attention of Paul Darros as well as the affection of Professor Eleanor Miller.”
Episode 6: “After being kidnapped and taken to a mysterious compound, Jules attempts to escape captivity with the help of an unusual new friend, while Lucy and Kira chase down a lead looking to uncover how Jules was created.”
Episode 7: “Kira confronts hard truths when the printout she made of Eleanor meets Lucy, while Jules tries to turn the tables on Darros and Xander to escape the compound.”
Episode 8: “Kira meets with Emily and realizes her loyalties are divided; Lucy and Craig track down Lucy's old flame to help unlock Darros’ security token. Jules and Eleanor reconnect with their closest relative and get a grim look at their future.”
Episode 9: “Lucy nurses Craig's gunshot wound as he fights for his life, Xander has a revelation while on the memory drug that may cause him to abandon his loyalty to Darros, and Kira gets closer to uncovering Darros' master plan.”
Episode 10: “After Charlie is kidnapped Lucy is left with a difficult choice, Kira and Eleanor finally uncover the connection between the 12 unidentifiable files and Darros' bigger plan but it may be too late to stop him.”
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.