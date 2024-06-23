How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online — TV channel and free streaming options

Orphan Black is back back back! After seven years off our screens, prepare to dive head first into the wild, morally murky world of human cloning and sci-fi conspiracies. Set 37 years in the future, Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad) and BAFTA-winner Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty) take centre stage in this thrilling spin-off which, while existing in the same universe, delivers something new. We break down below how to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online now – and stream the entire series absolutely free and from anywhere.

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online for free

Christmas just came early for Orphan Black fans. You can currently watch Orphan Black: Echoes online and stream all ten episodes on ITVX right away – no subscription required, just 100% free with ads (opt for Premium at £5.99 a month to go ad-free). Away from home? Read on below for how to connect to ITVX when you’re on the move with a VPN.

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online from anywhere

If you’re currently traveling outside of the country, you probably won’t be unable to watch Orphan Black: Echoes like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



Orphan Black: Echoes global streams

Watch Orphan Black: Echoes online in the US

The highly anticipated Orphan Black spin-off has finally arrived in the States – and there are a number of ways to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online when it arrives from Sunday, June 23.

Those with cable channels AMC and BBC America can catch new series Orphan Black: Echoes beginning from Sunday, June 23 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. And if you’ve cut the cord, you can also use an online VMVPD service like Sling TV or Philo.

Alternatively, you can stream the show on AMC Plus, which starts at $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. If you're happy to commit to the ad-free, $83.88 12-month subscription, that will work out at $6.99 per month. The platform’s also home to all five seasons of Orphan Black (2013-2017) for those looking to catch up.

AMC Plus includes AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

You can get AMC via either of the Sling TV Orange or Blue plans, which start at $40 per month. New subscribers can get $10 off their first month. Which plan you go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you.

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online in Canada

Canadians can watch Orphan Black: Echoes online in Canada on AMC Plus. And, although a region-specific confirmation hasn’t been made, we’d expect the show to become available in the Great North on Sunday, June 23, the same day as it’s released on AMC in the US.

Plans are available on AMC Plus from CA$6.99 a month. But new subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day free trial before paying a thing.

As mentioned above, if you’re in another country when Orphan Black: Echoes airs, a VPN will let you connect to the services you watch back home no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online free in the UK

All ten episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes are currently available to stream, and completely FREE on the ITVX streaming service. However, while it is 100% free-to-watch in the UK – with the added caveat that content is ad-supported – viewers are also required to have a valid TV license to watch its programming.

You can watch ITVX on a number of devices, including: on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online and stream every episode in Australia

In Australia, the Orphan Black spin-off debuted way back in November 2023 on Stan, where all ten episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes are available to stream. Stan memberships cost from AU$10 a month. But if you’re a new customer, you can enjoy a generous 30-day free trial before parting with any cash.

Abroad and struggling to connect to your usual streaming service? Download a VPN like NordVPN and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

Orphan Black: Echoes, Trailer

Orphan Black: Echoes cast

Krysten Ritter as Lucy

Keeley Hawes as Dr. Kira Manning

Amanda Fix as Jules Lee

Avan Jogia as Jack

James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros

Rya Kihlstedt as Dr. Eleanor Miller

Reed Diamond as Tom

Tattiawna Jones as Emily

Zariella Langford-Haughton as Charlie

Jaeden Noel as Lucas Manning

Eva Everett Irving as Tina

Adam Kenneth Wilson as James

Liam Diaz as Wes

Alex Castillo as Neva

Izad Etemadi as Dr. Josh Tartakovich

Alice Hamid as Rhona

Vinson Tran as Xander Darros

What is the Orphan Black: Echoes episode release schedule? Episode 1: “Pilot” – June 23

“Pilot” – June 23 Episode 2: “Jules” – June 30

“Jules” – June 30 Episode 3: “Pegasus Girl” – July 7

“Pegasus Girl” – July 7 Episode 4: “It’s All Coming Back” – July 14

“It’s All Coming Back” – July 14 Episode 5: “Do I Know You?” – July 21

“Do I Know You?” – July 21 Episode 6: “Unless You Trusted Someone” – July 28

“Unless You Trusted Someone” – July 28 Episode 7: “The Dog’s Honest Truth” – August 4

“The Dog’s Honest Truth” – August 4 Episode 8: “The Paradox of Joyce” – August 11

“The Paradox of Joyce” – August 11 Episode 9: “Attracting Awful Things” – August 18

“Attracting Awful Things” – August 18 Episode 10: “We Will Come Again” – August 25

What's Orphan Black: Echoes about? Orphan Black amassed multiple awards and gained a huge cult following during its four-year run, with series’ lead Tatiana Maslany taking home an Emmy Award for her multi-role performance. It’s promising, then, to find original series’ co-creator John Fawcett returning to the fray, in the roles of executive producer and director, alongside Orphan Black: Echoes creator, writer and showrunner Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, Fear the Walking Dead). The series begins with an alarmed Lucy (Ritter) regaining consciousness in a scientific compound with no memory of who she is. After fleeing to the country and eluding the attempts of Dr. Kira Manning (Hawes) – the daughter of Orphan Black’s Sarah Manning – to track her down, she forms a stable life with Jack (Avan Jogia) and his daughter Charlie. Ever the enigma, she admits that she has “an almost pathological desire to avoid talking about the past.” But when that ignorance puts them all in terrible danger, she’s forced to uncover the terrifying truth about her origins. Praised as “captivating,” “thrilling” and evenly paced” by Screen Rant, and boasting whiplash-inducing action and a top-notch cast, this gripping follow-up should be an enriching addition to the Orphan Black universe. Ready for another trip down the rabbit hole? Then read on for our guide, which explains how to watch Orphan Black: Echoes online and stream every episode absolutely free.