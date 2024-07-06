How to watch New Zealand vs England: live stream 2024 rugby union Test from anywhere

Watch New Zealand vs England live stream

The New Zealand vs England live stream is generally on paid-for services around the world, including Sky in England and New Zealand, Stan Sport in Australia and FloRugby in the US. But it's also being shown for free in many countries thanks to the NZR+ streaming service. Not in your home country this weekend? You can use a VPN to unblock your usual New Zealand vs England live stream from anywhere. Full details on all the New Zealand vs England live streams and TV channels just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, July 6 Time: 8.05am BST / 7.05pm NZT / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT / 5.05pm AEST Free live stream: NZR+ (selected regions) Other live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | FloRugby (US) | Stan Sport (AU) | Sky Sport (NZ) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

New Zealand vs England: preview

England come into the game with some pep. They may not have won this year's Six Nations, but a famous one-point victory over Ireland felt like a win that could define the Steve Borthwick era. And then their 52-17 defeat of Japan in Tokyo last weekend suggested that this squad was continuing to galvanize. Marcus Smith's 13 points, and tries for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Chandler Cunningham-South show what the future might hold. But a tour in New Zealand is an entirely different proposition.

The All Blacks haven't played a Test match since that cruel World Cup Final defeat in Paris last October. With former international player Scott Robertson taking over as head coach, and the likes of Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith all retiring, this is certainly the start of a new era for the All Blacks, too.

England currently hold the Hillary Shield. They pipped the All Blacks in a famous World Cup semi-final in 2019 and the teams drew at Twickenham in 2022. But it's now over 21 years since England recorded a win on New Zealand soil – can they upset the odds on Saturday? Both sides will be eager to set the right tone at the start of this next World Cup cycle with a statement win at Dunedin in the first Test of the visitors' two-match tour.

Keep reading for all the information you need to watch a New Zealand vs England live stream, including TV channels and streaming services around the world.

Watch free New Zealand vs England live streams

The All Blacks-dedicated streaming service NZR+ is set to show Saturday's New Zealand vs England rugby Test absolutely FREE in limited territories. Most European countries are covered (with the UK and Ireland as notable exceptions), together with India, China and Sri Lanka. You can find a full list here. Once you've signed up for a free account, you'll be able to stream the rugby on your choice of laptop, smartphone, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and selected Smart TVs. NZR+ is also showing the Australia vs Wales, South Africa vs Ireland and Argentina vs France matches this weekend.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

How to watch New Zealand vs England from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the Test rugby is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream New Zealand vs England from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global New Zealand vs England live streams

How to watch New Zealand vs England live streams in the UK

You'll need Sky Sports to watch this game in the UK. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 7.30am BST ahead of the 8.05am kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Test match via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports memberships offer a more flexible option with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options. To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch All Blacks vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the All Blacks play England in New Zealand. Subscribers can watch on TV on Sky Sport 1 or tune in online using the Sky Go service, with kick-off set for 7.15pm NZT. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass, which costs $29.99 per week, $49.99 a month or $499.99 a year.

How to watch New Zealand vs England in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the All Blacks vs England game in the US. This one starts in the early hours of Saturday morning at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Can I watch a New Zealand vs England live stream in Canada?

It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this All Blacks vs England game in Canada. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if back at home.

How to live stream New Zealand vs England in Australia

To stream New Zealand vs England rugby live in Australia, you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. It costs $27 a month (comprised of $12 for a Stan Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 5.15pm AEST on Saturday evening.