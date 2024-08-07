How to watch Modern Pentathlon at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Modern pentathlon broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Kate French of Great Britain competes in the Women's Final Laser Run of UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Championships ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Watch modern pentathlon at Olympics 2024 and enjoy a combination of engrossing sports that saw two Brits win gold in Tokyo 2020. Below we have all the information on how to watch Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Modern Pentathlon will be making the most of Paris’s finest backdrops as the events take place within the elegant grounds of the Chateau of Versailles. Joe Choong and Kate French won gold in Tokyo and will be eager to retain their positions. Choong will come up against some fierce competition, particularly in Ahmed El-Gendy who took silver in Tokyo 2020 and Hungarian pentathlete Csaba Bohm who became the world number one this year, breaking records on his way up. French will battle veteran Laura Asadauskaitė who is well decorated from the previous two Olympic Games.

This fascinating competition has a wide appeal with its array of disciplines: swimming, running, shooting, fencing and horse riding, the last of which gives the riders just 20 minutes to familiarize themselves with their horse before embarking on the show jumping course. Pentathlon followers are certainly in for a treat this year in Paris.

Here's where to watch modern pentathlon and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch modern pentathlon at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 8 11
  • Daily start: from 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST
  • Finals dates: August 10 & 11

Best free streams

FREE modern pentathlon Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch modern pentathlon at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic modern pentathlon.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic modern pentathlon for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch modern pentathlon Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The modern pentathlon live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock only in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels – but the modern pentathlon won't be shown on linear TV.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch modern pentathlon Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic modern pentathlon broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic modern pentathlon for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include modern pentathlon free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the modern pentathlon at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic modern pentathlon takes place between August 8 11. Start times vary, with the earliest being 3.30am ET/ 8.30am BST on Saturday 10.

The 2024 Olympic modern pentathlon medal days and finals are on August 10 and 11.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic modern pentathlon on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

