How to watch Judo at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Judo broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

France's Teddy Riner (Blue R) fights against Japan's Tatsuru Saito (white) in the Men's +100kg Judo category in the build up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / ONER SAN)
Watch Judo at Olympics 2024 for an intense competition, with a total of 15 medals – 14 individual and 1 team – up for grabs, and a heavy dose of local interest. Below we have all the information on how to watch Judo at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Olympic Judo has a huge range of weight categories across the men’s and women’s competitions. There is, though, one man to watch out for: Teddy Riner. The Frenchman already holds three Gold medals and two Bronze and will be looking to add to the collection on home soil. 

Japan are, understanibly, always strong in this sport too. Brother and sister duo Hifumi and Uta Abe were the first siblings to win Gold medals on the same day when they were victorious in Tokyo. The home crowd will also have a favourite to get behind in the women’s draw. Clarisse Agbegnenou has been a World Champion a staggering six times already and will be defending her Gold medal from three years ago.

Not surprisingly, the Mixed Team competition looks set to be a battle between France and Japan too. However, Germany and Israel shared the Bronze Medal last time and cannot be discounted. Here's where to watch Judo and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Judo at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 3
  • Daily start: 4am ET / 9am BST
  • Finals dates: July 27 until August 3

Best free streams

FREE Judo Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Judo at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Judo.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Judo for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Judo Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Judo live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Judo Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Judo broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Judo for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Judo free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Judo at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Judo takes place between July 27 and August 3. Start times are at approximately 4am ET / 9am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic Judo medal days and finals are from July 27 to August 3.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Judo on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

