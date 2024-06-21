How to watch Georgia vs Czech Republic live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Georgia vs Czech Republic live stream at Euro 2024 is a game neither side can afford to lose after a pair opening-round defeats. A point may end being good enough to reach the knockouts, and after positive displays in defeat both sides will look to get on the front foot early – it's the first time they've ever faced each other. too.

The noise that greeted Georgia's first goal at a major tournament could be heard halfway back to the Caucasus. Georges Mikautadze's moment of history was a life-affirming as the whole Georgian performance, which bristled with invention and ended only with a breakaway goal from Turkey after goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili went up for a late corner. Only Slovakia and Northern Ireland (both in 2016) have lost their first ever Euros match and still made it out of the group. More history for Willy Sagnol's plucky side?

The Czechs have now lost seven of their last 12 European Championship group stage matches after conceding an injury-time winner to Portugal. Ivan Hasek's side had gone 1-0 up in the 62nd minute through Lukas Provod's magnificent curling effort, the latest in a long line of bangers from distance this tournament, and despite completing a Euro 2024-fewest 169 passes seemed likely to get a result. Now, one is essential for the 1996 finalists.

Here's where to watch Georgia vs Czech Republic live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Georgia vs Czech Republic Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

FREE Georgia vs Czech Republic live stream broadcasters

You can watch Georgia vs Czech Republic for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Georgia vs Czech Republic free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Georgia vs Czech Republic live stream in the US

The Georgia vs Czech Republic live stream is on FuboTV (English) and ViX (Spanish) in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is mainly split between FOX and FS1 in the US. But there are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to FuboTV and Vix, and Georgia vs Czech Republic is one of them.

Official Georgia vs Czech Republic broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Georgia vs Czech Republic for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Saturday June 22, 2024. Here are the Georgia vs Czech Republic kickoff times around the world:

USA – 9am ET / 6am PT

UK – 2pm BST

Mexico – 7am CST

Brazil – 10am BRT

Central Europe – 3pm CET

South Africa – 3pm SAST

India – 6.30pm IST

Singapore – 9pm SGT

Australia – 11pm AEST

New Zealand – 1am NZST (Jun. 23)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).