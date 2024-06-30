How to watch France vs Belgium live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The France vs Belgium live stream will be one of the highlights of the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

France were the joint favorites pre-tournament but they were unconvincing in the group stage. They have only scored twice so far – one was an own goal and one was a penalty. Their coach Didier Deschamps is tried and tested at this level, though, and France have significant star quality across the pitch.

Belgium were equally unimpressive in Group E, scrambling to a second-place finish despite widely tipped to collect maximum points. The Red Devils may well dominate possession against this cautious France side, but their defense is cause for concern. If Belgium are to cause an upset, they will need Kevin De Bruyne to be at his best.

France vs Belgium Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Monday, July 1

Monday, July 1 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream ITV1 and ITVX (U.K.)

FREE France vs Belgium live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs Belgium for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTÉ – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language France vs Belgium free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and Servus (Austria).

How to watch France vs Belgium live stream in the US

The France vs Belgium live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the knockout stages of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Official France vs Belgium broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch France vs Belgium for free? Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does France vs Belgium start? France vs Belgium starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Monday, July 1, 2024. Here are the France vs Belgium kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

UK – 5pm BST

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Tuesday, July 2)

Australia – 2am AEST (Tuesday, July 2)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Tuesday, July 2)

Can I watch France vs Belgium on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).