How to watch Croatia vs Italy live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Croatia vs Italy Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Monday, June 24

Monday, June 24 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

The Croatia vs Italy live stream is a must-watch as both sides need a positive result to ensure they reach the knockout stages of Euro 2024. A hugely important encounter in Leipzig, Croatia need a victory to have a chance of making it out of Group B, while a draw will be enough for the Azzurri to reach the last 16.

Having reached the semi-finals of the World Cup just two years ago, it has been a disappointing tournament so far for Croatia. Manager Zlatko Dalic has criticized his players for their lack of aggression and will need a much-improved performance from Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic to secure a vital three points.

The Azzurri impressed in the 2-1 over Albania but were fortunate to only lose 1-0 to Spain, thanks largely to an outstanding display from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Manager Luciano Spalletti will be looking for a more controlled display in their final group game and may choose to freshen up the line-up, especially after another flat performance from forward Gianluca Scamacca.

Here's where to watch Croatia vs Italy live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

FREE Croatia vs Italy live stream broadcasters

You can watch Croatia vs Italy for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Croatia vs Italy free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Croatia vs Italy live stream in the US

The Croatia vs Italy live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to FuboTV and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Croatia vs Italy broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Croatia vs Italy for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Monday, June 24. Here are the Croatia vs Italy kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30 am IST (June 25)

Singapore – 3am SGT (June 25)

Australia – 5am AEST (June 25)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (June 25)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).