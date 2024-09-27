How to watch Bundesliga handball live streams 2024/25

Watch the Bundesliga handball lives streams for what most handball fans consider as the domestic handball league in the world, and for good reason. Some of the best players in the world compete there. Now in its 60th season, the 2024-25 Bundesliga handball competition should be as exciting as ever. Even better, some games are available for FREE. Read on to find out how to watch Bundesliga handball live streams from anywhere.

The handball Bundesliga features 18 teams who all play each other twice as they fight for the title. SC Magdeburg are the reigning champions. It was their third title in five seasons and they are expected to challenge once again. Füchse Berlin were runners-up and join SC Magdeburg in the EHF Champions League .

Domagoj Duvnjak and THW Kiel are also expected to be strong. VfL Potsdam and SG BBM Bietigheim have been promoted from 2 Bundesliga and will be looking to remain in the top tier.

Keep an eye out for Magnus Saugstrup, last season’s MVP. He has been joined at SC Magdeburg by last season’s top goalscorer, Manuel Zehnder. The Swiss netted 277 times for ThSV Eisenach last season.

Read on to find out how you can watch all of the Bundesliga action and handball live streams.

How to watch the Bundesliga Handball live stream for FREE

Some Bundesliga handball games are available in Germany for FREE. Broadcasters ARD and ZDF will show up to 12 live matches per season, with the former also showing a semifinal and the final of the REWE Final 4. Both ARDand ZDF can be streamed online too.

If you are away from Germany when one of the games is on, you can use a VPN to access your usual service.

How to watch a Bundesliga Handball live stream from anywhere

How to watch Bundesliga Handball 2025/25 on HBL TV

The 2024/25 Bundesliga handball has made it super easy to tune into the German handball action in most regions with live streams of all the 2024/25 Bundesliga handball games on its HBL TV streaming service. All you need to do is register with HBL FTV, buy a subscription to the HBL TV World package and away you go. It costs €3.99 per month or $39.99 for the year. If you have a subscription but can't access the service in the country you're in, you can use a VPN to watch as if you were at home.

Bundesliga Handball 2024/25 teams

Vfl Potsdam

FRISCH AUF! Goppingen

Fusche Berlin

Handball Sport Verein Hamburg

HC ERLangen

HSG Wetzler

MT Mesungen

Rhei-Neckar Lowen

SC DHfK Leipzig

SC Magdeburg

SG BBM Bietigheim

SG Flensberg-Handewitt

TBV Lemgo Lippe

ThSV Eisenach

THW Kiel

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

TVB Stuttgart

VfL Gummersbach

Bundesliga Handball September 2024/25 Schedule

[All times BST]

Thursday, September 5:

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf vs VFL Gummersbach (6 p.m)

TBV Lemgo Lippe vs MT Melsungen (6 p.m)

Rhein-Neckar Lower vs THW Kiel (7:30 p.m)

FRISCH AUF! Goppingen vs HSV Hamburg (6 p.m)

SG Flensberg-Handewitt vs HC Erlangen (7:30 p.m.)

SC Magdeburg vs HSG Wetzlar (5 p.m.)

THSV Eisenach vs Fusche Berlin (7 p.m.)

SC DHK Leipzing vs TVB Stuttgart (2 p.m.)

VFL Potsdam vs SG BBM Bietigheim (3:30 p.m.)

MT Melsungen v 1. VFL Potsdam (6 p.m.)

THW Kiel vs FRISCH AUF! Goppingen (6 p.m.)

HC Erlangen vs THSV Eisenach (6 p.m.)

SG BBM Bietigheim vs Rhein-Neckar Lower (6 p.m.)

HSV Hamburg vs SC Magdeburg (2 p.m)

VFL Gummersbach vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (3:30 p.m.)

HSG Wetzlar vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (3:30 p.m.)

TVB Stuttgart vs SG Flensberg-Handewitt (3:30 p.m.)

Fusche Berlin vs SC DHK Leipzing (5 p.m.)

TBV Lemgo Lippe vs HSG Wetzlar (5 p.m.)

THSV Eisenach vs SG BBM Bietigheim (6 p.m.)

HC Erlangen vs TVB Stuttgart (6 p.m.)

1. VFL Potsdam vs HSV Hamburg (7 p.m.)

Rhein-Neckar Lower vs MT Melsungen (6 p.m.)

SG Flensberg-Handewitt vs FRISCH AUF! Goppingen (7:30 p.m)

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf vs Fusche Berlin (2 p.m.)

SC DHK Leipzig vs VFL Gummersbach (3:30 p.m)

SC Magdeburg vs THW Kiel (5 p.m.)

TVB Stuttgart vs VFL Gummersbach (6 p.m.)

SC DHK Leipzig vs Rhein-Neckar Lower (6 p.m.)

THW Kiel vs MT Melsungen (6 p.m.)

FRISCH AUF! Goppingen vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (6 p.m.)

THSV Eisenach vs SG Flensberg-Handewitt (7 p.m.)

HSV Hamburg vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (6 p.m.)

SG BBM Bietigheim vs VFL Gummersbach (2 p.m.)

TVB Stuttgart vs HSG Wetzlar (3:30 p.m.)

What is the Bundesliga Handball? The Bundesliga is Germany's domestic handball league. Like it's footballing namesake, it is considered one of the best in both Europe and the world and features many of the top players in the sport. It is now in its 60th season.

Who is the best Bundesliga Handball team? THW Kiel are the most successful Bundesliga handball team, boasting a total of 23 titles. SC Magdeburg are the current reigning champions. They picked up their 3rd title when they won the 2023/24 title.

Can I watch Bundesliga handball on my mobile? Unfortunately, HBL TV does not have a dedicated app. However, you can still head to the website where you can access HBL TV and all the latest information about the competition.