How to watch EHF Champions League handball live streams 2024/25

The EHF Champions League is the pinnacle of European club handball, offering plenty of fast-and-furious play. Featuring plenty of stars who graced the Paris 2024, read on to find out how to keep up with all EHF Champions League action wherever you are.

Just want to get watching? Watch on EHFTV (may require a VPN)

EHF Champions League live stream Date: September 11, 2024 - July 15, 2025 Live stream: watch on EHFTV Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

The EHF Champions League group phase is underway. Defending champions Barça are in Group B along with Aalborg Håndbold, who they defeated in that final. Dinamo Bucuresti, Sporting CP and Paris Saint-Germain Handball are amongst the big names in Group A.

Barça boast Olympic gold medal-winning goalkeeper Emil Nielsen in their roster, while his legendary international teammate Henrik Møllgaard plays for Aalborg Håndbold. Salvador Salvador, the young captain of Sporting, is another top talent to watch out for. As for PSG, they feature some of the French talent that fell short at their home Games.

Read on to find out how you can watch all of the EHF Champions League action and handball live streams.

How to watch the EHF Champions League Handball live stream for FREE

Most of the EHF handball coverage is on EHFTV, which requires a paid subscription.

However, if you're lucky enough to be in Germany, Austria or Switzerland you can catch some of the action for FREE.

DAZN and Pluto TV have a free-to-air handball channel in which a total of 50 games, including some from the EHF Champions League, will be shown.

If you are from one of those countries but away when one of the games is on, you can use a VPN to access your usual service.

How to watch a EHF Champions League Handball live stream from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently up to 69% off with this deal.

How to watch EHF Champions League on EHFTV

The EHF has made it super easy to tune into the handball Champions League in most regions by showing live streams of all the EHF Champions League tournament games on its EHFTV streaming service. All you need to do is register with EHFTV, buy a subscription and away you go. It costs €7.99 per month or $45.99 for the year. If you have a subscription but can't access the service in the country you're in, you can use a VPN to watch as if you were at home.

EHFTV is easily accessible in many countries around the world. However, you may find yourself geo-blocked from EHFTV live streams when travelling abroad. If you'd like to access EHFTV, or any of your regular home streaming service as normal, then use a good VPN.

A good VPN can let you get around these digital borders legally, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping, making everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer.

Use NordVPN to live stream EHF Champions League 2024/25 from anywhere.

EHF Champions League 2024/25 groups

These are the groups for the 2024/25 EHF Champions League handball.

Group A

Dinamo Bucuresti

Füchse Berlin

Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Veszprém HC

Orlen Wisla Plock

Fredericia Håndbold Klub

HC Eurofarm Pelister

Group B

Barça

Industria Kielce

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

HC Zagreb

Aalborg Håndbold

HBC Nantes

SC Magdeburg

Kolstad Håndbold

EHF Champions League 2024/25 Schedule

Group Phase: September 11, 2024 – March 6, 2025

September 11, 2024 – March 6, 2025 Play-offs: March 26, 2025 – April 3, 2025

March 26, 2025 – April 3, 2025 Quarter-finals: April 23, 2025 – May 1, 2025

April 23, 2025 – May 1, 2025 Semi-final: July 14, 2025

July 14, 2025 Final: July 15, 2025

What is the EHF? The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the umbrella organisation for all things European handball. Founded on 17 November 1991, it is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and comprises 50 member federations and two associated federations (England and Scotland).