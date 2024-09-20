How to watch EHF Champions League handball live streams 2024/25
The best handball clubs in Europe compete
The EHF Champions League is the pinnacle of European club handball, offering plenty of fast-and-furious play. Featuring plenty of stars who graced the Paris 2024, read on to find out how to keep up with all EHF Champions League action wherever you are.
Date: September 11, 2024 - July 15, 2025
Live stream: watch on EHFTV
The EHF Champions League group phase is underway. Defending champions Barça are in Group B along with Aalborg Håndbold, who they defeated in that final. Dinamo Bucuresti, Sporting CP and Paris Saint-Germain Handball are amongst the big names in Group A.
Barça boast Olympic gold medal-winning goalkeeper Emil Nielsen in their roster, while his legendary international teammate Henrik Møllgaard plays for Aalborg Håndbold. Salvador Salvador, the young captain of Sporting, is another top talent to watch out for. As for PSG, they feature some of the French talent that fell short at their home Games.
Read on to find out how you can watch all of the EHF Champions League action and handball live streams.
How to watch the EHF Champions League Handball live stream for FREE
Most of the EHF handball coverage is on EHFTV, which requires a paid subscription.
However, if you're lucky enough to be in Germany, Austria or Switzerland you can catch some of the action for FREE.
DAZN and Pluto TV have a free-to-air handball channel in which a total of 50 games, including some from the EHF Champions League, will be shown.
If you are from one of those countries but away when one of the games is on, you can use a VPN to access your usual service.
How to watch a EHF Champions League Handball live stream from anywhere
How to watch EHF Champions League on EHFTV
The EHF has made it super easy to tune into the handball Champions League in most regions by showing live streams of all the EHF Champions League tournament games on its EHFTV streaming service.
All you need to do is register with EHFTV, buy a subscription and away you go. It costs €7.99 per month or $45.99 for the year.
If you have a subscription but can't access the service in the country you're in, you can use a VPN to watch as if you were at home.
EHFTV is easily accessible in many countries around the world. However, you may find yourself geo-blocked from EHFTV live streams when travelling abroad. If you'd like to access EHFTV, or any of your regular home streaming service as normal, then use a good VPN.
A good VPN can let you get around these digital borders legally, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping, making everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer.
EHF Champions League 2024/25 groups
These are the groups for the 2024/25 EHF Champions League handball.
Group A
- Dinamo Bucuresti
- Füchse Berlin
- Sporting CP
- Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- Veszprém HC
- Orlen Wisla Plock
- Fredericia Håndbold Klub
- HC Eurofarm Pelister
Group B
- Barça
- Industria Kielce
- OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
- HC Zagreb
- Aalborg Håndbold
- HBC Nantes
- SC Magdeburg
- Kolstad Håndbold
EHF Champions League 2024/25 Schedule
- Group Phase: September 11, 2024 – March 6, 2025
- Play-offs: March 26, 2025 – April 3, 2025
- Quarter-finals: April 23, 2025 – May 1, 2025
- Semi-final: July 14, 2025
- Final: July 15, 2025
What is the EHF?
The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the umbrella organisation for all things European handball. Founded on 17 November 1991, it is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and comprises 50 member federations and two associated federations (England and Scotland).
Can I watch EHF Champions League handball on my mobile?
Of course, EHF has an app through which you can access EHF TV and all the latest information about the competition.
