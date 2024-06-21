How to watch Belgium vs Romania live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Romania were largely overlooked ahead of Euro 2024, but such was the purpose and aggression of their opening display that they’re now most people’s favourites to win Group E. The Tricolorii shot out of the blocks with a brand of football that can best be described as heavy metal. Belgium, on the other hand, went down like a lead balloon, and they'll be in serious trouble if they lose again on Saturday.

No matter how much they bemoan the pair of Romelu Lukaku strikes that were chalked off against Slovakia, both rulings were correct. While the Roma man has been a lightning rod for criticism, Kevin de Bruyne had an off-day that’s becoming worryingly commonplace, his succession of long balls over the top repeatedly failing to find their target.

The furious pace with which Romania played in their 3-0 thrashing of Ukraine could cause Belgium's playmakers all manner of problems, particularly if it’s allied with the same conviction and quality. Skipper Nicolae Stanciu, meanwhile, won’t need a second invitation to have a pop at goal, having already made his mark with a long-range netbuster.

Belgium vs Romania Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Belgium vs Romania live stream broadcasters

You can watch Belgium vs Romania for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Belgium vs Romania free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Belgium vs Romania live stream in the US

The Belgium vs Romania live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also six group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Official Belgium vs Romania broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Belgium vs Romania for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 22 2024. Here are the Belgium vs Romania kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST

Singapore – 3am SGT

Australia – 5am AEST

New Zealand – 7am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).