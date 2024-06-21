How to watch Belgium vs Romania live stream: Euro 2024 for free
Romania were largely overlooked ahead of Euro 2024, but such was the purpose and aggression of their opening display that they’re now most people’s favourites to win Group E. The Tricolorii shot out of the blocks with a brand of football that can best be described as heavy metal. Belgium, on the other hand, went down like a lead balloon, and they'll be in serious trouble if they lose again on Saturday.
No matter how much they bemoan the pair of Romelu Lukaku strikes that were chalked off against Slovakia, both rulings were correct. While the Roma man has been a lightning rod for criticism, Kevin de Bruyne had an off-day that’s becoming worryingly commonplace, his succession of long balls over the top repeatedly failing to find their target.
The furious pace with which Romania played in their 3-0 thrashing of Ukraine could cause Belgium's playmakers all manner of problems, particularly if it’s allied with the same conviction and quality. Skipper Nicolae Stanciu, meanwhile, won’t need a second invitation to have a pop at goal, having already made his mark with a long-range netbuster.
Here's where to watch Belgium vs Romania live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Belgium vs Romania Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST
Best free stream
- ITVX (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Belgium vs Romania live stream broadcasters
You can watch Belgium vs Romania for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
Other, non-English language Belgium vs Romania free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Belgium vs Romania for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Belgium vs Romania stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Belgium vs Romania live stream in the US
The Belgium vs Romania live stream is on FOX in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also six group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription at any time.
Official Belgium vs Romania broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Belgium vs Romania for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 22 2024.
Here are the Belgium vs Romania kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT
- UK – 8pm BST
- Mexico – 1pm CST
- Brazil – 4pm BRT
- Central Europe – 9pm CET
- South Africa – 9pm SAST
- India – 12.30am IST
- Singapore – 3am SGT
- Australia – 5am AEST
- New Zealand – 7am NZST
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
Disclaimer
