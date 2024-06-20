How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream: Copa America 2024 for free

The Argentina vs Canada live stream in the opening fixture of the Copa America 2024 today, Thursday, June 20, couldn't have more intrigue attached to it. The defending champions kick off the tournament with much of the same squad that won the World Cup – yes, Messi included – while the Canucks have a bright young team that could do some damage.

You can watch FREE Argentina vs Canada live streams in Mexico and Chile and watch subscription services in other countries. Below we have all the information to watch the Copa America 2024 football online and TV wherever you are.

Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major international honor in winning the 2021 Copa America in biggest rivals Brazil's backyard last time. Not only did that victory propel Lionel Messi into GOAT status, the Albiceleste went on to win the World Cup the following year and put matters beyond doubt. Much of that team remains – Emiliano Martinez in goal, Marcos Acuna in defense, Alexis MacAllister in midfield and Angel Di Maria to go with Messi up front – but is this going to be one tournament too many for the 15-time winners?

Canada may lack major finals experience, but the raw talent is there for the Canucks to go well in the tournament hosted by their near neighbors. Captain Alphonso Davies is among the best full-backs in world soccer, while Jonathan David has been bagging goal after goal for Lille in the French top flight for a number of seasons now. Throw in Stephen Eustaquio of Porto and you've got a great spine. Can former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch inspire a high-pressing upset?

How to watch FREE Argentina vs Canada live streams

One of the best things about Argentina vs Canada in the Copa America 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in some places around the world. For example:

Chile – Canal 13

Mexico – Azteca 7

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a to a VPN to watch a free Argentina vs Canada live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada from outside your country

If you're keen to watch Argentina vs Canada in the Copa America 2024 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

1. Download and install a VPN

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live streams in the US without cable

The Copa America 2024 group stage matches are split between Fox and FS1, with the knockout rounds airing on Fox. Argentina vs Canada is on FS1.

Not got cable? The $45 per month Sling Blue plan carries both Fox and FS1 and, if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month.

(Note: there are three games on FS2 for which you'll need the $11 Sports Extra addon to watch them on Sling: Bolivia vs Panama, Costa Rica vs Paraguay and Canada vs Chile.)

Sling Blue plans start from $40 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA and more, making Sling a great choice for Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 viewers as well. Better still, new subscribers get their first month half-price.

If you want the most complete option, try Fubo, which is live streaming all games from the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch a Argentina vs Canada live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Copa America 2024 live streams, including Argentina vs Canada, are being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay. You'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2, plus La Liga TV for Spanish football) and costs from £9.99 a month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £14.99 for the month-by-month option or £99 if you buy a full year up front. It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to you Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99 a month. If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports. Not in the U.K.? Follow a Argentina vs Canada live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in Australia

In Australia, every game of Copa America 2024 – including Argentina vs Canada – will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Premier League football. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in New Zealand

Free-to-air TVNZ has been advertised as holding the rights to Copa America 2024 in New Zealand but it doesn't appear to be on the program list at the time of writing. We'll keep our Kiwi readers updated.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of Copa America 2024 – including Argentina vs Canada – on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to a Copa America live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch the Copa America 2024 – including Argentina vs Canada – on FanCode. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.