Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

Palace need urgent improvement against league leaders

A close up of Luis Diaz heading the ball in his red Liverpool home kit.
(Image credit: Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)
Jump to:

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams for October 5, 2024, as the visitors try and reinforce their position at the top of the EPL tree. Below we have all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

The season could scarcely have started better for new Reds boss Arne Slot, with the only loss so far at home to Forest looking more like an anomaly than a problem to be solved. They've won all five other EPL games, plus a couple in the Champions League.

Palace were in Merseyside last week, their lackluster performance handing Everton a much needed three points. The Eagles are winless in the league and, to the surprise of many pundits who were impressed by manager Oliver Glasner's, may be facing a season in and around the relegation zone.

Here's where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Dates: Saturday, October 5
  • Start time: 5.30am ET / 12.30pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Crystal Palace vs Liverpool stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Official Crystal Palace vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Crystal Palace vs Liverpool start?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30apm ET / 12.30pm BST on Saturday, October 5.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.