Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream: where to watch online and on TV

Click to read the Beterbiev vs Bivol build-up▼ The Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream sees two light-heavyweight title-holders go head-to-head in Riyadh, on Saturday October 12, 2024 to decide the undisputed champion of the world. The streaming options are a little convoluted, but we've done the research so you don't have to. We are in store for a magnificent bout on Saturday, as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol fight it out for the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight belts and to retain their undefeated records. Beterbiev is 20-0 with 100 percent of his victories coming by knockout. Bivol has won 23 out of 23 fights with 12 knockouts. Beterbiev had to postpone the fight, which was originally scheduled for June, after injuring his knee, but he is fully fit again and ready to rumble. Bivol will look to do damage with his jab while evading Beterbiev's power punches. It promises to be an intriguing match-up. Read on for where to watch and stream Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams – the full fight – from anywhere in the world.

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Main event Undercard Time 6.35pm ET / 3.35pm PT 12.35pm ET / 9.35am PT Streaming service ESPN Plus DAZN PPV TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

Click for US Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream info.▼ In the US, you can watch Beterbiev vs Bivol on ESPN+. It's included with a standard ESPN+ subscription but it doesn't include the undercard. Fans will need DAZN to watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard in the US. It's a $19.99 PPV on top of a regular DAZN subscription. Pricey but tempting given that the undercard looks good. It's stacked with names and includes title fights at middleweight, cruiserweight and featherweight divisions. Beterbiev vs Bivol starts at 6.35pm ET in the US. The undercard starts at 12.35pm ET.

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in the rest of the world

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Main event Undercard Streaming service DAZN PPV DAZN PPV TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

Click for RoW Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream info.▼ Almost everywhere else in the world, you can watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol fight on DAZN, including the undercard. It's a PPV in most regions too with prices equivalent to $19.99 in the local currency markets, apart from the UK where it's £19.99. The only other thing to add is that you can also get a Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream on TNT Box Office in the UK for the same price of £19.99. After purchasing the fight, you'll be able to stream it on Discovery Plus. Beterbiev vs Bivol starts at 11.35pm BST in the UK. The undercard starts at 5.35pm BST.

Can you watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in Canada?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Main event Undercard Time 6.35pm ET / 3.35pm PT 12.35pm ET / 9.35am PT Streaming service Unavailable DAZN PPV TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

Click for Canada Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream info.▼ This is the messed up part — no. You cannot watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol fight in Canada. At least it certainly doesn't look that way at the time of writing. DAZN has said that it doesn't have the rights to air the Beterbiev vs Bivol main event in the US or Canada but, while there's ESPN+ to show the fight in the States, there isn't the case north of the border. We've checked the schedules of all the regular Canadian channels (TSN, GlobalTV, CityTV, CBC, Sportsnet and more) and none of them are broadcasting Beterbiev vs Bivol. And there's nothing on regular PPV providers like PPV.com or Triller.TV either. So, either someone's going to come in late and save the day on this one or there is not going to be a Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream in Canada, which is crazy given that Artur Beterbiev is a Canadian citizen!

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol from anywhere! (including Canada)

Click for how to Beterbiev vs Bivol live from anywhere▼ If you find yourself stuck for a local Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream, then you might want to try a VPN. We rate NordVPN as the best. A VPN allows you to set your device's location to anywhere in the world. That way, you can your usual live streams no matter where you are. Give it whirl.

Beterbiev vs Bivol: tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Nationality Canadian Russia Date of birth January 21, 1985 December 18, 1990 Height 6' 0" 6' 0" Reach 73" 72" Total fights 20 23 Record 20-0 (20 KOs) 23-0 (12 KOs)

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol full card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol - for IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight titles

Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey - for IBF cruiserweight title

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta - for IBO middleweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman - for WBC featherweight title

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

Mohammaed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez