Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream: where to watch online and on TV

Watch Saturday's undisputed light-heavyweight title fight

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol
Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in USA

Header Cell - Column 0 Main eventUndercard
Time6.35pm ET / 3.35pm PT12.35pm ET / 9.35am PT
Streaming serviceESPN PlusDAZN PPV
TV channelUnavailableUnavailable

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in the rest of the world

Header Cell - Column 0 Main eventUndercard
Streaming serviceDAZN PPVDAZN PPV
TV channelUnavailableUnavailable

Can you watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in Canada?

Header Cell - Column 0 Main eventUndercard
Time6.35pm ET / 3.35pm PT12.35pm ET / 9.35am PT
Streaming serviceUnavailableDAZN PPV
TV channelUnavailableUnavailable

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol from anywhere! (including Canada)

Beterbiev vs Bivol: tale of the tape

Header Cell - Column 0 Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol
NationalityCanadianRussia
Date of birthJanuary 21, 1985December 18, 1990
Height6' 0"6' 0"
Reach73"72"
Total fights2023
Record20-0 (20 KOs) 23-0 (12 KOs)

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol full card

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol - for IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight titles
  • Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey - for IBF cruiserweight title
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
  • Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta - for IBO middleweight title
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman - for WBC featherweight title
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron
  • Mohammaed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez
