AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur FC: How to watch live streams of the UEFA Europa League match

Stream on ZiggoSport ( Netherlands ), Paramount Plus (US) and Discovery Plus (UK)

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT

The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. live stream will see the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar aims to gain the advantage in the first leg of a tough Europa League last-16 tie against Spurs.

Below we have all the information on how to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C.: A quick guide Key dates Date: Thursday, March 6

Kick-off: 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 5.45pm GMT Best streams Discovery Plus (UK)

Paramount Plus (US)

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. live streams in the US

The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Porto vs Roma is also being shown on CBS Sports Network, which is included in the cable-cutting streamer FuboTV's standard package, which costs $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. live streams in the UK

The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. live stream is on TNT Sports 3 in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. live streams in Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League 2024/25, including AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. streams in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham. Prices start from $15 per month for the Stan Sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

What time is AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C.? The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 6 at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT.

Can I watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

More about AZ Alkmaar and Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

After finishing in 19th place during the group stage, AZ Alkmaar showed their class as they secured a thumping 6-3 aggregate win over Galatasaray in the play-off round. Now they will hope to continue their impressive form in cup competitions, having last month secured a place in the KNVB Cup final. Key to overcoming the Premier League side could be former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott who has excelled at Alkmaar this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

After finishing fourth in the table, Spurs avoided a play-off game and have had plenty of time to prepare for the trip to the Netherlands. The north London club were not in action at the weekend so will have had an eight-day break before the first leg. That has given some of the players returning from injury extra recovery time, including Micky van der Wen and Richarlison. Striker Dominic Solanke could also feature in the squad after recovering from a knee injury.