Joshua vs Ngannou live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card

Anthony Joshua's credibility is on the line tonight at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh as he faces ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou in a 10-round heavyweight blockbuster. The streaming options are simple: it's DAZN PPV in most countries.

Full details on where to watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Friday, March 8 Start time (main card): 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT (Sat) Joshua vs Ngannou ring walks: 5.50pm ET / 10.50pm GMT / 9.50am AEDT (Sat) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

He may be a boxing novice, but the ring prowess that Ngannou displayed on his debut again Tyson Fury has led many to believe that he may already have the beating of two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Joshua.

The Cameroonian is the most powerful challenger Joshua has ever come up against, and the way Ngannou swatted Fury to the canvas last October doesn't bode well for AJ's infamous chin.

Ngannou's second taste of heavyweight boxing is tonight and according to DAZN, 'Knockout Chaos' will be one of the "biggest fights of the year".

Follow my guide below as I explain where to watch and stream Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou PPV live streams – the full fight – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou from anywhere

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou all over the world, and it's a PPV that you'll have to purchase on top of a subscription. Prices vary considerably across markets. Viewers in the US, for instance, will have to pay a $39.99 PPV fee, while the it's set at the much cheaper price of £19.99 PPV in the UK. Cheapest Joshua vs Ngannou PPV prices: Nigeria, where the fight costs NGN 15,600 (roughly £8/$10), and Egypt, where the PPV is EGP 619.99 (approximately £10/$12). Take a look at the price where you live to watch Joshua vs Ngannou on DAZN. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below.

How to live stream AJ vs Ngannou PPVs from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual Joshua live streams are geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing tonight's big AJ-Ngannou fight.

The software is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to stream Joshua vs Ngannou from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Joshua vs Ngannou tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou Nationality British Cameroonian Date of birth October 15, 1989 September 5, 1986 Height 6' 6" 6' 4" Reach 82" 83" Total fights 30 1 Record 27-3 (24 KOs) 0-1

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou full card