Dr woo-hoo! The new trailer for Doctor Who is here and the streaming date has been announced too

If you enjoyed the Doctor Who special The Church on Ruby Road, the BBC and Disney Plus have good news for you: the first season of the show with Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor is nearly here, and there's a new trailer for you to enjoy.

The new series will be streaming from May 2024 on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney Plus elsewhere, and as you can see from the trailer it looks pretty fantastic. Mild spoilers follow...

Doctor Who 2024: what we know so far

The BBC is keeping some of the details close to its chest so far, but it's provided some teasing treats to whet our appetites for the forthcoming season. As we know it stars Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday, and together they'll travel in the TARDIS and face a whole bunch of new monsters.

The season will feature a star-studded line-up including Yasmin Finney and Bonnie Langford, who will be back as Rose Noble and Mel Bush, and there will be some new faces too: Jinkx Monsoon as "the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet", Jonathan Groff in a mysterious key role, Indira Varma as the Duchess, and Lenny Rush as Morris.

This is very, very exciting stuff: Gatwa has already won over Whovians with his incredible charisma – The Guardian said he "is so charismatic you want to leap into the TV with him" and the LA times says that "The main notes in Gatwa’s performance are exuberance, joy, openness, flirtatiousness, cheekiness and a superabundance of energy" – and showrunner Russel T Davies appears to be on fire right now, with the holiday specials garnering lots of rave reviews. According to Total Film, The Church on Ruby Road is "the most promising start to a new Doctor Who era yet."

Doctor Who returns in May 2024 on iPlayer (UK) and Disney Plus.