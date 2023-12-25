How to watch Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 – stream The Church on Ruby Road online from anywhere

How to watch Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023

The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 is titled The Church on Ruby Road and airs on BBC One at 5.55pm GMT on Monday, December 25 in the UK. The episode will also be FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer. It will be available to watch globally on Disney Plus straight after the UK premiere.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 preview

His introduction was enough to knock a grown man's pants off, but Ncuti Gatwa has been given a complete outfit and his own TARDIS for his first full outing in the Whoniverse. As the result of the first bi-generation in Doctor Who lore, the Fifteenth Doctor technically exists alongside his predecessor, but The Church on Ruby Road marks the arrival of the age of Gatwa.

Millie Gibson makes her debut in the Christmas Special as the Doctor's companion, Ruby Sunday, who was abandoned as a baby on Christmas Eve and has a seemingly chance meeting with the Time Lord at a nightclub. No prizes for guessing who's dominating the dancefloor.

Their first adventure together sees them ascend through the clouds on a rope ladder attached to a floating goblin ship, and what they find up there is so disturbing it's spawned an official Christmas single, the proceeds of which are set to go to Children in Need.

There were high hopes at the return of Russell T Davies as showrunner, and his recent trio of specials have raised expectations for Gatwa's full debut. Follow our guide below to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 free online

The 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special airs on BBC One at 5.55pm GMT on Monday, December 25. For those wanting to watch Doctor Who online, The Church on Ruby Road will also be available to watch live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer . It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere

If you're away from home when The Church on Ruby Road airs, you’ll be unable to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it's compatible with a wide range of devices.

How to use a VPN to watch Doctor Who

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch Doctor Who

Can you watch the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special from elsewhere?

Disney Plus is now the international home for Doctor Who, and The Church on Ruby Road is set to arrive at around the same time on Monday, December 25 (or Tuesday, December 26, depending on time zones) in most countries. That means you can watch the 2023 Holiday Special and all future Doctor Who episodes on Disney Plus in the US, Canada, Australia and everywhere else outside the UK. Don't forget that Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

